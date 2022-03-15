Bid for traffic signal installation near the corner of Highway 120 and Bloomfield Road receives initial approval

Lake Geneva officials picked a company to put in traffic signals at an intersection that has generated concerns among local leaders and residents.

Members of the city council’s public works committee unanimously approved a bid Feb. 28 from LaLonde Contractors Inc., of Waukesha, to install the traffic signals near the intersection of State Highway 120 and Bloomfield Road in the Town of Bloomfield.

Representatives from LaLonde Contractors submitted a bid of about $527,728 to work on the project.

The bid still has to be approved by the council’s finance, licensing & regulation committee and the full city council.

Other companies that submitted a bid included Asphalt Contractors Inc., of Union Grove, about $708,286; and Zignego Company, of Waukesha, about $717,123.

Naomi Rauch, of Kapur & Associates Consulting Engineers, said installation of the traffic signals is set to begin April 1, and the project is scheduled to be completed by July 15.

“So we are on schedule for that timeframe,” Rauch said.

Officials from the city and Lake Geneva school districts have wanted signals at the intersection for several years due to the amount of traffic in the area.

Immanuel Lutheran Church is at the southwest corner of the intersection. Directly west of the church is Lake Geneva Middle School. East of the intersection lies Golden Years and Geneva Lakes Christian Church, both of which are south of Symphony Bay, a subdivision with currently over 120 homes and more under construction.

The traffic signal installation is an agreement between the City of Lake Geneva, Lake Geneva schools and the Town of Bloomfield.

As part of the agreement, the City of Lake Geneva is responsible for the design and installation of the traffic signals, which will be constructed under the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s standards.

The department of transportation will take over ownership and maintenance of the signals once they are completed, and the Town of Bloomfield will complete all permit applications that are requested by the department of transportation.

The City of Lake Geneva will pay $150,000 of the cost and the Badger High School District and Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School District will pay the rest of the cost of the project.

“So everything above that would be the school districts’ responsibility,” Lake Geneva Public Works Director Tom Earle said. “The township opted out. The $150,000, we have in the budget, but that’s what we have.”

Rauch said the school districts have received information about the potential cost of the project.

“They’ve been provided with the cost estimate as well,” Rauch said.

