Bids approved for Lake Geneva library renovation project

About $940,000 worth of contracts have been approved for renovation work to be completed at the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St.
Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved two bids, Aug. 9, related to the library renovation project.
The council approved a $870,893 bid from the Selzer-Ornst Construction Company in Milwaukee to work on the general renovations.
City aldermen also approved a $69,450 bid from Hogan Environmental Cleaning LLC in East Troy for asbestos abatement.
The renovation project is set to include installing new public restrooms, opening lake-side windows for public view, expanding the children’s area, adding two new meeting/study rooms, updating the building’s heating, air conditioning and ventilation system, replacing floors and carpeting, installing new entrance doors, establishing an outdoor patio area and making the building more compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The project is expected to cost about $1 million and is set to be completed in early 2022.
Members of the library board plan to use money from a reserve fund and a building endowment fund to help pay for the project.
Library officials also are conducting two capital campaigns to help raise money for the project including a “100 extraordinary women” campaign, in which a hundred women are being asked to donate a total of $1,000 during a three-year period.
The “library legacy paver” program is being conducted in which donors can purchase a brick paver to be installed in the new outdoor patio area. Residents and business owners can purchase a brick paver in honor of a friend or family member.
The cost to purchase a 12-by-12 inch paver is $300, an eight-by-eight is paver is $250 and a four-by-eight inch paver is $100.
Checks can be mailed to Friends of the Lake Geneva Public Library, attention Emily Kornak, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, WI. 53147.
For more information, call 262-249-5283 or visit www.lakegeneva.lib.wi.us.
Kornak, library director, said at least $653,404 has been raised from the campaigns, so far. The fundraising campaigns began in March.
Alderwoman Cindy Flower, said she is impressed with the amount of money the library has raised for the project.
“I just want to say kudus. It’s a great job. $653,000 in pledges is amazing,” Flower said. “In four months, you have raised over half a million dollars. That’s exceptional.”
Alderman John Halverson, who also is a member of the library board, said the library board members have worked hard on planning for the renovations and fundraising campaigns during the past few months.
“They have been working on this for months, and it’s nice to see it coming to fruition,” Halverson said. “It’s going to be a greater library.”
The library building will be closed to the public during the renovations, but curbside service will be available.