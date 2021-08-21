Bids approved for Lake Geneva library renovation project

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The “library legacy paver” program is being conducted in which donors can purchase a brick paver to be installed in the new outdoor patio area. Residents and business owners can purchase a brick paver in honor of a friend or family member.

The cost to purchase a 12-by-12 inch paver is $300, an eight-by-eight is paver is $250 and a four-by-eight inch paver is $100.

Checks can be mailed to Friends of the Lake Geneva Public Library, attention Emily Kornak, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, WI. 53147.

For more information, call 262-249-5283 or visit www.lakegeneva.lib.wi.us.

Kornak, library director, said at least $653,404 has been raised from the campaigns, so far. The fundraising campaigns began in March.

Alderwoman Cindy Flower, said she is impressed with the amount of money the library has raised for the project.

“I just want to say kudus. It’s a great job. $653,000 in pledges is amazing,” Flower said. “In four months, you have raised over half a million dollars. That’s exceptional.”

Alderman John Halverson, who also is a member of the library board, said the library board members have worked hard on planning for the renovations and fundraising campaigns during the past few months.