Big Foot athletic field construction project approaches the finish line

After nearly a year of debate and campaigning, the referendum passed by a narrow margin, with 2,189 voters for it and 2,156 voting against it.

With the Big Foot football stadium and track originally being built in 1982, supporters hoped the construction would turn one of the most outdated set of athletic facilities in the area into one of the most modern.

It did not take long for that point to be proven, as Big Foot was selected by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletics Association to host a football state semi-final game last fall, and was chosen to host a tennis subsectional meet and girls softball regional games this spring, thanks to the new complex.

Much like the weather frequently delayed the construction project, the coronavirus has put the facilities’ grand debut on hold.

The spring sports season in Wisconsin schools has been stuck in a state of limbo since Gov. Tony Evers’ “Safer At Home” order was put into place, with schools closed and no extracurricular activities allowed.

The one silver lining for the Big Foot sports community is that the delay has bought Hellas Sports Construction a bit of extra time to dot the i’s and cross the t’s. Whenever the sports season resumes, Big Foot players and fans will have a state-of-the-art new home.