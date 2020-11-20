Big Foot becomes seventh area school to move virtual

WALWORTH — Big Foot High School has announced it will be moving to a virtual-only instruction model starting Nov. 23 after confirming eight cases of the coronavirus in the school building over the last two weeks.

The announcement was made Nov. 20 by district administrator on the school’s webpage, Facebook page and through correspondence to families.

In-person instruction will be temporarily discontinued until Friday, Dec. 4.

“Please know that we are taking this action to protect the health and safety of our students, staff, and families,” Parker stated in the announcement. “We hope to be able to return to in-person learning on December 7.”

Parker added that returning to in-person instruction will be dependent on the status of the coronavirus pandemic and what guidance the district receives from the Walworth County Health and Human Services Department.

In the announcement, Parker stated there are currently 40 students or staff members in quarantine after coming into close contact with individuals who later tested positive for the coronavirus.