Big Foot business students score high in website design

“It was just a huge accomplishment for me,” he said. “We worked so hard on the website, so it was really awesome.”

Both Ruhl and McHugh competed last year, too, but did not advance past the regional level.

Ruhl said he was glad this year’s competition involved airline company websites, because it allowed more creative freedom, he said, than last year’s challenge to design an accounting website.

McHugh said participating in last year’s competition helped them identify areas they were able to improve on this year, like perfecting their website demonstration. He added that the experience definitely helped them advance further this year.

“I think we definitely put in the work and effort to get there,” he said.

Big Foot FBLA advisor Chad Roehl said the two boys have tied the highest national ranking he has seen from his students in the nine years he has overseen the club. Roehl said while he typically has students advance to nationals, it is always notable when students place in the top ten.

“It’s a real big deal, it really is, and I’m so proud of the two of them,” he said. “They did just a phenomenal job.”