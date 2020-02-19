Big Foot celebrates National FFA week

The Big Foot FFA has seen some exciting times as we approach National FFA Week in the 2019-20 school year. As we strive to fulfill the FFA mission of Premier Leadership, Personal Growth and Career Success, one of our main goals has been to promote agriculture literacy within our community and beyond. We have conducted programs such as Agriscience Days and Agriscience Camp to help reach this goal. Agriscience Days is designed to expose all of our district fourth graders to a variety of non-traditional as well as traditional agriculture sectors. FFA members teach the youth about biotechnology, horticulture, wildlife management and water quality, each with a hands on component. Our Agriscience Camp is held in the summer for youth ages 4 to 9. FFA members design a theme for each day of the week long camp and develop the curriculum. We finalize the week with a tour and this year we visited Loudenbeck Farms and their dairy goat operation.