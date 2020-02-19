Big Foot celebrates National FFA week

The Big Foot FFA has seen some exciting times as we approach National FFA Week in the 2019-20 school year. As we strive to fulfill the FFA mission of Premier Leadership, Personal Growth and Career Success, one of our main goals has been to promote agriculture literacy within our community and beyond. We have conducted programs such as Agriscience Days and Agriscience Camp to help reach this goal. Agriscience Days is designed to expose all of our district fourth graders to a variety of non-traditional as well as traditional agriculture sectors. FFA members teach the youth about biotechnology, horticulture, wildlife management and water quality, each with a hands on component. Our Agriscience Camp is held in the summer for youth ages 4 to 9. FFA members design a theme for each day of the week long camp and develop the curriculum. We finalize the week with a tour and this year we visited Loudenbeck Farms and their dairy goat operation.
Big Foot FFA members also sought personal growth development through the continued advancement of their individual Supervised Agriculture Experience (SAE) programs. Members have many SAE choices that are either entrepreneurship based with ownership or business driven and/or Agriscience research based and/or placement driven by working for an agriculture business. Our members found success at the state levels with their SAEs. Emily Vacula received her State FFA Degree, Melissa Konkel and Sydney Bender place in the top five in their proficiency. In agriscience research we had five students defend their research in the State FFA Agriscience Fair and four of them made the top 10 at Nationals. Big Foot FFA member Amelia Hayden not only finished her State FFA President year, but then represented Wisconsin as their National FFA Officer Candidate and as an American Star in Agriscience Finalist.
One important aspect of career success deals with communication skills. In FFA these are incorporated in almost every event, but are the main focus of Leadership Development Events (LDE). The Big Foot FFA Parliamentary Procedure Team, Conduct of Meetings Team and our Prepared Speaker all placed in the top three at State in 2019. As we start our 2020 season, our district contest saw success as well. Ethan Jackowski in Extemporanous Speaking, Melissa Konkel in Prepared Speaking, Sydney Bender in Employability Skills and our Parliamentary Procedure Team (team members: Sydney Bender, Jacob Curtis, Ryan Loudenbeck, Amanda Bender, Ethan Jackowski and Melissa Konkel) all took first place and advance to sectionals in March.
Lastly, our chapter sees great value in community service as personal growth is developed by paying it forward. We have a Fuel Foods 4 Families program where we help provide protein rich foods to our local food pantry. We assist with agriculture education at the Walworth County Fair and Wisconsin State Fair Discovery Barn, organize an FFA Pizza with Santa program, and have assisted with the Walworth County Dairy Breakfast and this year’s special Farm to Table dinner to assist the Alice in Dairyland program.
So as we celebrate National FFA Week, the Big Foot FFA will be hosting a faculty appreciation lunch, and various agriculture awareness activities for the student body. We unite with FFA chapters across the country in promoting Premier Leadership, Personal Growth and Career Success.