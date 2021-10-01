 Skip to main content
Big Foot Chiefs take close loss in homecoming game
alert top story

The Big Foot High School football team took a tough 24-28 loss against Lake Mills during their homecoming game on Friday.

The Chiefs led for the majority of the game, but the Lake Mills L-Cats scored a touchdown and field goal with about 31 seconds left in the second half to take the win.

Big Foot's Jax Hertel runs in for a touchdown

Big Foot Head Coach Mike Welden said he is pleased with how hard his team played throughout the game.

After the tough loss, the Big Foot crowd chanted "We still love you" towards their team. 

Big Foot makes several scoring attempts and then scores on a field goal. 

The Big Foot High School band performs during halftime.

(See more coverage in the Regional News)

