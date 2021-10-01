Big Foot Chiefs take close loss in homecoming game

Over a million dollars for a new homeless shelter, plans to implement 911 texting and an expansion of the county’s crisis liaison program are just three of the ways Walworth County is proposing to spend its $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds that the federal government awarded government agencies to help them deal with the COVID pandemic.
A criminal complaint filed Friday alleges that a mother has been trying, thus far successfully, to hide her 14-year-old son from being arrested after he was accused of shooting and killing a Racine teen on Sept. 3.
PADDOCK LAKE — The first Kwik Trip between I-94 and Lake Geneva is proposed in Paddock Lake, south of Walgreens on Highway 83, while Scooter’s Coffee, a popular drive-through franchise in Nebraska and the Dakotas, is planned to replace Cozi Bakery on Highway 50, east of Westosha Central High School.