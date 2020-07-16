Big Foot chosen for two-day coronavirus testing site

Previous test sites have operated at the University of Wisconsin in Whitewater and at the Walworth County Fairgrounds in Elkhorn.

Big Foot School District administrator Doug Parker said he was contacted by county officials looking for a good location to hold a coroanvirus testing event. Parker said the school administration agreed to allow the county to use the Big Foot parking lot.

“We’re happy to do anything to help the cause,” he said.

Parker said no school employees would assist with the testing, and no one other than regular school staff would enter the building.

The Walworth Village Board voted July 6 to support the coronavirus testing effort at Big Foot, although village approval was not required.

Tests was to be offered free to anyone, without appointment, regardless of whether they were showing coronavirus symptoms.

The Wisconsin National Guard was to offer assistance to county health workers at both school sites.

Testing was scheduled for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 14 and 15 in the Big Foot High School parking lot, located at 401 Devils Lane, Walworth. Testing also was scheduled for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 28 and 29 at Lake Geneva Middle School, 600 N. Bloomfield Road, Lake Geneva.