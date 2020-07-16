Big Foot chosen for two-day coronavirus testing site

WALWORTH — As the number of coronavirus cases approaches 800 in Walworth County, county health officials have announced plans to offer public testing in two area schools.
Testing was scheduled July 14 and 15 at Big Foot High School in Walworth and July 28 and 29 at Lake Geneva Middle School in Lake Geneva.
The county Department of Health & Human Services reported that Walworth County had recorded 791 confirmed cases of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
The county had tallied nearly 300 new cases within a period of three weeks.
Since the Wisconsin Supreme Court threw out the state’s “Safer At Home” public health safeguards on May 13, the number of Walworth County people to test positive for the virus has more than tripled — from 250 to 791.
Of the 791 cases, 695 people had recovered, 77 were quarantined at home, one was hospitalized and 18 had died.
In announcing the new testing efforts, Elizabeth Aldred, the county director of health and human services, said her agency is taking steps to make COVID-19 testing more accessible for people who have had difficulty getting tested previously.
“The goal of this clinic is to provide easy access to testing for anyone in the community,” Aldred said.
Previous test sites have operated at the University of Wisconsin in Whitewater and at the Walworth County Fairgrounds in Elkhorn.
Big Foot School District administrator Doug Parker said he was contacted by county officials looking for a good location to hold a coroanvirus testing event. Parker said the school administration agreed to allow the county to use the Big Foot parking lot.
“We’re happy to do anything to help the cause,” he said.
Parker said no school employees would assist with the testing, and no one other than regular school staff would enter the building.
The Walworth Village Board voted July 6 to support the coronavirus testing effort at Big Foot, although village approval was not required.
Tests was to be offered free to anyone, without appointment, regardless of whether they were showing coronavirus symptoms.
The Wisconsin National Guard was to offer assistance to county health workers at both school sites.
Testing was scheduled for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 14 and 15 in the Big Foot High School parking lot, located at 401 Devils Lane, Walworth. Testing also was scheduled for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 28 and 29 at Lake Geneva Middle School, 600 N. Bloomfield Road, Lake Geneva.
During a previous testing clinic in Whitewater, 1,300 people showed up for tests, including 600 who turned out on the first day.
Carlo Nevicosi, deputy director of the county health department, said the two schools were chosen for new testing to reach parts of the county where testing has not occurred before.
“Our goal is to provide easy access to testing,” Nevicosi said. “So, we wanted to target an area that had not yet been served.”
