Big Foot Drama Club presents ‘Murder in the Knife Room’ Feb. 19 and 20

One murder, 20 suspects. Who killed the mysterious host? Could it be the respected general? What about the wealthy dowager? Or maybe it was Santa Claus. The mystery unfolds for one two days only as the Big Foot Drama Club presents ‘Murder in the Knife Room’ on Feb. 19 and 20.
In the drama, the inexplicably omniscient inspector takes on the most thrilling and baffling murder case in the history of thrilling and baffling murder cases.
The shows are Saturday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 20 at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $5 each.
18 photos from Big Foot High School's homecoming parade
A Milwaukee man was allegedly so enraged upon seeing Burger King workers in Racine County touching food without gloves on that he demanded a refund and, even after receiving the refund, pointed a gun at a drive-thru worker.
The couple used to work at Scuttlebutts, what is now Oak Fire, in Lake Geneva. They were inspired by the Swedish pancakes that were served there and now offer them to locals who have expressed they missed them, Antonia added.