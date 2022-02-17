 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Big Foot Drama Club presents ‘Murder in the Knife Room’ Feb. 19 and 20

One murder, 20 suspects. Who killed the mysterious host? Could it be the respected general? What about the wealthy dowager? Or maybe it was Santa Claus. The mystery unfolds for one two days only as the Big Foot Drama Club presents ‘Murder in the Knife Room’ on Feb. 19 and 20.

In the drama, the inexplicably omniscient inspector takes on the most thrilling and baffling murder case in the history of thrilling and baffling murder cases.

The shows are Saturday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 20 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $5 each.

