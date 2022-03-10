Big Foot FBLA club sending 27 to state championship in Madison

Despite its small 40-member size, Big Foot High School’s Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) team left a big impression at the Feb. 5 Region VII competition at Oak Creek High School, advancing 27 students in 18 events to the March 28-29 state competition at Madison.

“That is impressive—a high number out of 40,” said 11-year Big Foot FBLA faculty advisor Chad Roehl, who has shared co-advisor duties with Nicole Berning for the past three years. “It’s certainly not easy to move on.”

Both Roehl and Berning are business and computer teachers at 475-student Big Foot.

While membership in Big Foot’s FBLA chapter is typically geared toward future business majors, Roehl said membership is open to any Big Foot student.

“We will take any student who wants to just grow,” he noted. “It’s an opportunity for the kids to get outside of their comfort zone, push themselves.”

Regional, state and national FBLA competitions can span 72 different events, with students judged in a variety of formats including objective multiple choice tests, presentation events and creative projects.

An active organization, past field trips by the Big Foot FBLA have included visits to UW-Madison, UW-Milwaukee, Lambeau Field in Green Bay, and Soldier Field and Willis Tower in Chicago. A field trip to Milwaukee is planned next year.

Service opportunities for club members include ringing bells for the Salvation Army at Daniels Foods in Walworth, delivering baskets for Rotary, and assisting with community events including the Brat and Corn Fest in Walworth and the Lobster Boil in Fontana.

outsize impactWhile Big Foot High School was the smallest of the 20 FBLA Region VII schools participating in the regionals at Oak Creek, the Big Foot FBLA chapter placed third overall with 76 points, behind Menomonee Falls High School and Muskego High School.

“Looking at the schools who took first and second, not trying to take away from their chapters because they did a fantastic job, but I would put our percentage over any other chapter,” Roehl said. “I’m so very proud of the students. They were fantastic. They were very well prepared.”

Five of the Big Foot FBLA members advancing to state competitions—senior Ellyn Blakeman (Website Design), junior Coco Counter (Impromptu Speaking), sophomore Eli Laing (Coding and Programming), senior Emily Leon (Client Services) and senior Val Lopez (Broadcast Journalism)—were previous national qualifiers.

Eleven others—senior Angelina Anderson (Digital Video Production), senior Joe Brusa (Spreadsheet Applications), sophomore Lauren Decker (Job Interview), sophomore Miya Duesterbeck (Introduction of Business Presentation), senior Gus Foster (Broadcast Journalism), sophomore Abby Hildebrandt (Electronic Career Portfolio), senior Declan McHugh (Website Design), senior Dejanira Ortiz (Digital Video Production), sophomore Andrew Ruhl (Introduction to Media Strategies), senior Joey Schmitz (Sales Presentations) and senior Alex Schmitz (Broadcast Journalism)—were previous state qualifiers.

Another 11 are headed to their first state competition: Senior Amanda Bender (Future Business Leader), senior Ethan Connelly (Public Speaking), sophomore Karen Flores (Introduction to Business Presentation), junior Eli Gerdes (Word Processing), junior Scarlett Georges (Computer Applications), sophomore Hannah Grever (Introduction to Business Presentation), sophomore AJ Hartmann (Introduction to Social Media Strategies), junior Evan Langelund and freshman Noah Langelund (Business Plan), junior Ashley Miller (Graphic Design) and senior Ricky Ocampo (Sales Presentations).

The top four students in each competition category at Madison will advance to the FBLA national competition, set for June 28-July 2 in Chicago.

In the past five years, Big Foot’s FBLA chapter has had 95 state qualifiers, as well as 34 qualifiers participating in national competitions held at Chicago, Baltimore, San Antonio, Salt Lake City and Anaheim, Calif.

Big impact on membersBig Foot senior and FBLA chapter president Ellyn Blakeman of Fontana, a four-time state qualifier and a freshman participant at nationals in San Antonio who is considering college studies in political science or law, said public speaking skills gained through her participation in FBLA has had a major impact on her.

“I’ve grown a lot as a speaker,” she said. “Freshman year I was terrified to do any presentations, but Mr. Roehl really pushed me to do speeches in FBLA and it’s really helped me become more comfortable giving presentations in class and now at my job, where I do a lot of public speaking as a cruise narrator with Lake Geneva Cruise Lines. I don’t think I would’ve been able to take that job without that FBLA experience. It (FBLA) also really opened my eyes to a lot of other career fields, made me more interested in pursuing careers that I never thought of before.”

A four-year participant, Blakeman credit the success of Big Foot’s FBLA chapter to its emphasis on collaboration, teamwork and mentoring.

“It’s a club that really emphasizes collaboration and working toward a common goal,” she noted.

Junior Coco Counter of Fontana, a second-year FBLA participant and former nationals participant, was elected last month to serve as vice president of FBLA Region VII, which encompasses Walworth, Rock, Racine, Kenosha, Waukesha and Milwaukee counties,

With the “universally applicable” soft skills that come part-and-parcel with her participation in FBLA, Counter called the organization “super helpful” as she sets her eyes on a career in international finance.

“FBLA has been huge for me, because I’ve been able to learn so many skills I think I’ll use throughout my entire life and will help me in my career,” she said. “The soft skills you learn throughout FBLA are tremendously helpful.”

In her new role as FBLA Region VII vice president, Counter is looking forward to Big Foot stepping out as it lays plans to host its first-ever regional competition in 2023.

“I think that’ll be a great opportunity, not only for the school itself as members of the FBLA chapter, but for the community as a whole,” Counter said. “We’ll be able to showcase how wonderful a network we have at our school, how hardworking our student body is, and how supportive all of our teachers and advisors are.”

