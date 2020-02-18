Big Foot finds new principal in Burlington

WALWORTH — An associate principal from Burlington High School has been selected as the new Big Foot High School principal from a pool of 36 applicants for the position.
Jeremy Andersen will step into the role July 1, following the retirement of Principal Dan Dowden, who will leave the school after 17 years — 15 as a math teacher and two as principal.
With 36 applicants for the position, a committee of teachers, staff and administrators narrowed the field to eight who participated in two rounds of interviews with the school board before the final decision.
Andersen’s contract was approved with an annual salary of $95,000 during a Feb. 17 school board meeting.
In an announcement from the school, Andersen said being selected for the position was a tremendous honor and that he looks forward to stepping into the role.
“I am so excited to serve in the role of principal and be part of a team that brings out the best in both our students and our staff,” Andersen said.
Andersen completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in 2000 and earned his master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from Olivet Nazarene University in 2005. After securing his principal license from Concordia University in 2015, he accepted a position as an associate principal position at Burlington High School.
He has also taught high school social studies at his alma mater, Delavan-Darien High School, where he was active in the school improvement team and coached football, basketball and baseball.
Big Foot district administrator Doug Parker said while there were many good applicants for the position, Andersen stood out because of his 20 years of educational experience, as well as the familiarity with administrative responsibilities stemming from his work as an associate principal.
Parker added that Andersen’s participation in various athletic, academic and extracurricular programs stood out to him and the school board during the selection process.
“He understands that all of those things create a well-rounded education for our kids, and they’re important in our students’ and families’ lives,” Parker said.
Andersen’s wife, Allyssa Andersen, is district administrator and principal of Traver Elementary School in the town of Linn. The couple has four children.
During his free time, Jeremy Andersen coaches his children’s athletic teams, shuttles them to music lessons, and enjoys board games and Euchre.