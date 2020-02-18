Big Foot finds new principal in Burlington

WALWORTH — An associate principal from Burlington High School has been selected as the new Big Foot High School principal from a pool of 36 applicants for the position.

Jeremy Andersen will step into the role July 1, following the retirement of Principal Dan Dowden, who will leave the school after 17 years — 15 as a math teacher and two as principal.

With 36 applicants for the position, a committee of teachers, staff and administrators narrowed the field to eight who participated in two rounds of interviews with the school board before the final decision.

Andersen’s contract was approved with an annual salary of $95,000 during a Feb. 17 school board meeting.

In an announcement from the school, Andersen said being selected for the position was a tremendous honor and that he looks forward to stepping into the role.

“I am so excited to serve in the role of principal and be part of a team that brings out the best in both our students and our staff,” Andersen said.