Big Foot Fine Arts returns for fifth season, featuring Apollo Chorus and more

Big Foot High School students will get the opportunity to learn directly from some of these performers. Student musicians will work with the Shout Big Band before the group’s performance on Nov. 13. Merwin also hopes to bring in younger students from area feeder schools for the Civil War program.

“Of course we couldn’t do that during COVID,” she said. “So we’re excited about that. We want to include our students when we can, when we bring in these outstanding artists.”

The Fine Arts Foundation has offered a variety of programs since 2016, following the renovation of Big Foot High School’s auditorium.

The $1.4 million, 9,000 square-foot remodel brought in modifications for disability access, upgraded lighting and sound, new seating and more. After construction was completed in 2015, Big Foot’s administration saw an opportunity for community outreach and enrichment.

“They thought it would be a good opportunity to have activities and events so the community could enjoy the new renovated auditorium,” Merwin said.