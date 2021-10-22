Big Foot Fine Arts returns for fifth season, featuring Apollo Chorus and more

If the ghosts of presidents past could talk, what would they say? How would Ulysses S. Grant tell the story of his own life?
Lucky for history enthusiasts around Geneva Lake, the Big Foot Community Fine Arts Foundation (BFCFAF) will host actor Wayne Issleb portraying the military leader and eighteenth president on Friday, Oct. 29. Issleb’s interactive performance will mark the beginning of the foundation’s fifth season bringing arts and education to the Big Foot community and beyond.
The October event will include a tribute to the late Bruce Thompson, renowned photographer and founding member of the Fine Arts Foundation. Thompson’s photography will be on display, presented by his two children, both Big Foot High School alums like their father.
After last year’s programs were cancelled to reduce the spread of COVID-19, BFCFAF President Becky Merwin is excited to resume the foundation’s mission.
“We’re proud to give folks from all the communities around Geneva Lake to see artists perform that they wouldn’t otherwise get to see,” Merwin said.
Alongside Issleb as President Grant, this year’s lineup includes Chicago’s Shout Section Big Band, pianist Barron Ryan in whose music “classic meets cool,” songs and stories of the Civil War performed by Bobby Horton, and the famed Apollo Chorus of Chicago.
Big Foot High School students will get the opportunity to learn directly from some of these performers. Student musicians will work with the Shout Big Band before the group’s performance on Nov. 13. Merwin also hopes to bring in younger students from area feeder schools for the Civil War program.
“Of course we couldn’t do that during COVID,” she said. “So we’re excited about that. We want to include our students when we can, when we bring in these outstanding artists.”
The Fine Arts Foundation has offered a variety of programs since 2016, following the renovation of Big Foot High School’s auditorium.
The $1.4 million, 9,000 square-foot remodel brought in modifications for disability access, upgraded lighting and sound, new seating and more. After construction was completed in 2015, Big Foot’s administration saw an opportunity for community outreach and enrichment.
“They thought it would be a good opportunity to have activities and events so the community could enjoy the new renovated auditorium,” Merwin said.
Attendees of the Oct. 29 program will get a chance to enjoy featured works of artist photographer Bruce Thompson in the foyer before the show. Thompson passed away last year in December at age 73, survived by his wife Joan and his children Ben and Emily.
A Big Foot High School graduate, Thompson returned to the community in 1979 after completing his studies at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. He brought with him photography experience from Portugal, France, Israel and more.
Together, Bruce and Joan Thompson ran the Thompson Gallery & Studio at N1381 US-14 in Walworth. Bruce Thompson’s works still live in the gallery, along with pieces by Thompson’s father, the late impressionist painter Richard Earl Thompson.
“(Bruce) was always seen wearing his bright red hat and coat, capturing images of ice boats in the winter and gazing at the breathtaking sunsets on clear summer nights,” reads the artist’s obituary published Dec. 31.
Thompson and his wife Joan were founding members of the Fine Arts Foundation at its conception in 2016.
“He was very involved,” Merwin said. “We want to honor him and his legacy.”
Tickets can be purchased online at the BFCFAF website, at 262-275-2117 or in person at the Big Foot Recreation Office located within the high school at 401 Devils Lane.