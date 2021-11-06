Big Foot Food Pantry 2021 update

A new requirement was that during October and April we are to weigh all the food we give to twenty families, then divide that total weight by the number of individuals in those 20 families to find out how much food we gave to each person.

Saying that we give out three weeks of food to each family or person coming to us is rather subjective. What I can objectively say is that in October we gave out an average of 67 pounds per person.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Like almost all pantries, the numbers of families coming to us for help have gone down. We had a number of months this year where we set all-time records for low attendance.

There is no way to measure it, but it did seem to me that the “need” in the families that came has increased. We do not specifically track it, but I have also noticed a significant increase in the number of homeless people we have worked with.

Homeless has many definitions. It does not mean they are sleeping on a park bench or in their cars (although some do). It can also mean they lost their place to live and are now in a friend’s basement or spare bedroom.