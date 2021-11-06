Big Foot Food Pantry 2021 update

For those of you not familiar with us, the Big Foot Emergency Food Pantry is responsible for the towns and rural areas of Walworth, Fontana, Williams Bay, and most of Linn Township (Reek School). That covers an area of about 100 square miles.
Our hours have been unchanged for well over a decade at 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday afternoons and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday mornings. We are located at 111 Fremont St. in the north wing of the Immanuel United Church of Christ right across the street from the Walworth Grade School.
The pandemic continues to have profound effects on all of us. In March of 2020 we initiated “no contact” between clients and our volunteers.
A volunteer outside of our building gives each client a printed list of what may be available. They check off what they would like, the volunteer brings the list inside and the client drives around to the back of our pantry to get their loaded boxes. That continues to be the case and I do not see that changing for a long time.
After the pandemic started, we went from giving out about two weeks of food to each person or family to three weeks of food. Each family can only come to us once a month, and for over ten years our goal had been to give them two weeks of food per person.
We get generous donations from the state every month through The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP). You might find it easy to believe that there are some record keeping requirements when working with a government agency.
A new requirement was that during October and April we are to weigh all the food we give to twenty families, then divide that total weight by the number of individuals in those 20 families to find out how much food we gave to each person.
Saying that we give out three weeks of food to each family or person coming to us is rather subjective. What I can objectively say is that in October we gave out an average of 67 pounds per person.
Like almost all pantries, the numbers of families coming to us for help have gone down. We had a number of months this year where we set all-time records for low attendance.
There is no way to measure it, but it did seem to me that the “need” in the families that came has increased. We do not specifically track it, but I have also noticed a significant increase in the number of homeless people we have worked with.
Homeless has many definitions. It does not mean they are sleeping on a park bench or in their cars (although some do). It can also mean they lost their place to live and are now in a friend’s basement or spare bedroom.
Emotionally, I find the most difficult homeless person to work with is someone fleeing an abusive relationship. We are not allowed to even write down their names or address due to the possibility of the abuser somehow getting that information.
By the time the abused person normally gets to us they are under the wings of a good friend or an agency that can help them. There are people, groups and organizations doing incredibly great things for people in our area that you never hear about. Trust me.
We are blessed to have so many unsung heroes out there doing God’s work. I am continually amazed at the time, work, expenses, and caring they give. They are very very special people.
The support our pantry has been getting from many people, clubs, businesses, churches, and organizations continues to be heartwarming. We truly live in a special area.
2021 has been another challenging year for everyone. If you know of anyone that needs a helping hand, then please let them know they can call 211 to get in touch with trained professionals that will assist and direct them to resources available. That would include help for things like energy assistance, medical concerns, housing and food.
On behalf of the many needy local families, thank you so much for all your generous support. May you all have a blessed and happy 2022.