Big Foot food pantry seeing more first-timers

WALWORTH — The number of families coming to our pantry for help continued to improve this year. After the hard years of the Great Recession, things finally stabilized in 2015. In 2014, we hit a high point with a record average of 108 families a month. For 2015, we averaged about 98 families, 88 in 2016, 86 in 2017, 82 in 2018, and we should finish 2019 at about 76.
For several years now, the state has politely asked us to check our records concerning some new statistics. In particular they wanted to know how many different households we serviced each year. It didn’t matter if they were there only once or 12 times. They just wanted to know how many were different.That answer has been rather revealing. In each of those years we were in the 260 to 270 range of different households each year. This year is shaping up to be similar. I would not be surprised if we exceed 270 different households this year, even though our average of 75 per month is less than the prior three years.
For some unknown reasons, in 2019 we have been seeing a higher than usual amount of people coming to our pantry that have never been there before. This runs counter to many opinions I hear about families coming to a pantry and then always coming back.
What we usually see is a family that has hit a speed bump and comes to us for help. After a fairly short period of time, they get back on their feet, and we just don’t see them again. That, in turn, means that donations are working as intended.
We could not do that without the incredible support we continue to get from so many organizations, schools, clubs, businesses, churches, and individuals. Thank you, all. That includes our hard-working dedicated volunteers. It’s a team and community effort you should all be proud of. We truly live in a very special area.
For those of you not familiar with us, our equal opportunity pantry has an assigned responsibility for the towns and rural areas of Walworth, Fontana, Williams Bay, and most of Linn Township, including Reek School. That covers an area of about 100 square miles.
Our hours have been unchanged for well over a decade at 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday afternoons and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday mornings.
We are located at 111 Fremont St., in the north wing of the Immanuel United Church of Christ, right across the street from Walworth Grade School.
Many charities like to say that they want to give a hand up and not a hand out. I say that there is a fine line between those two objectives. What we do for each household that comes to us once each month is give them a large assortment of as much fresh fruit and vegetables as they basically want. That also includes dairy products, fresh eggs, bakery, and an average of well over five pounds of frozen meat per person.
For well over 10 years, each family has received about two weeks worth of food. This year it was even higher than that. Over the years our cost per person for that two weeks of food has been about $5 per family member. This year it will be higher, but under $6. That cost includes baby supplies, hand soap, dish soap, laundry soap, diapers, and various other toiletries.
If you would like to donate food to our equal opportunity pantry, then our only request is that you keep it simple. Items like flour, sugar, crackers, cooking oil, boxed meals, canned fruit, soup, etc.
Please support any food drives being held in your area. Wherever you are located, the food pantries in your area and others would appreciate whatever you could donate or do to help. Financial donations for us can be really stretched.
Twenty dollars allows us to purchase over 100 pounds of ground beef, cut up chickens, brats, pizza, roasts, hams, similar frozen meats and many other needed items. We pick this up at Feeding America in Milwaukee at prices that range between free and 19 cents a pound. Their fresh fruit, vegetables and bakery items are normally free.
On behalf of the many needy local families, thank you so much for all your generous support. May you all have a blessed and happy 2020.
Jack Meredith is director of Big Foot Emergency Food Pantry in Walworth.