Big Foot food pantry seeing more first-timers

We could not do that without the incredible support we continue to get from so many organizations, schools, clubs, businesses, churches, and individuals. Thank you, all. That includes our hard-working dedicated volunteers. It’s a team and community effort you should all be proud of. We truly live in a very special area.

For those of you not familiar with us, our equal opportunity pantry has an assigned responsibility for the towns and rural areas of Walworth, Fontana, Williams Bay, and most of Linn Township, including Reek School. That covers an area of about 100 square miles.

Our hours have been unchanged for well over a decade at 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday afternoons and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday mornings.

We are located at 111 Fremont St., in the north wing of the Immanuel United Church of Christ, right across the street from Walworth Grade School.

Many charities like to say that they want to give a hand up and not a hand out. I say that there is a fine line between those two objectives. What we do for each household that comes to us once each month is give them a large assortment of as much fresh fruit and vegetables as they basically want. That also includes dairy products, fresh eggs, bakery, and an average of well over five pounds of frozen meat per person.