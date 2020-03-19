Big Foot football star charged with witness intimidation in gun case

WALWORTH — Big Foot High School football star Kyle Higgins is facing new charges stemming from an incident in which he allegedly brought a loaded gun to school.
The Walworth County district attorney has charged Higgins, 18, with intimidation of a witness and bail jumping, both felonies punishable by up to 16 years in prison combined.
According to a criminal complaint, Higgins violated a court order by making threatening comments to an ex-girlfriend who had alerted school authorities that Higgins had a gun.
Prosecutors allege that Higgins contacted the ex-girlfriend via Snapchat with messages of, “You are a rat," and, "You better hope I get locked up.” He also allegedly directed remarks at the ex-girlfriend using profanity.
The ex-girlfriend reported the alleged messages March 6 and told investigators that she was frightened.
According to the criminal complaint, Higgins admitted to police that he had sent the messages to the ex-girlfriend and that he knew he was under court order not to contact her while his weapons case is pending.
After being released on bond Feb. 26 in the original case, court records show that Higgins was arrested again on the new charges and released again March 9 on an additional $10,000 bond.
The Big Foot High School senior is due back in court April 15 for an arraignment, after appearing in court March 16 and waiving his right to a preliminary hearing.
If convicted on all charges in the case, Higgins could face a potential maximum of 20 years and nine months in prison, as well as $80,000 in fines and 100 hours of community service.
Higgins and his attorney, Frank Lettenberger, both could not be reached for comment.
Following the initial Feb. 24 incident at Big Foot High School, Higgins was charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds and misdemeanor charges of carrying a concealed weapon and possession of THC.
Police reported finding a loaded rifle in his vehicle in a parking lot at Big Foot after the ex-girlfriend reported concerns that he had a gun and that he might use it to harm himself or others.
The ex-girlfriend told police that Higgins had made comments to her “about self-harm and wanting to die” and that he told her, “He did not want to have to harm someone.”
Police also reported finding suspected marijuana in the vehicle.
Higgins, a multi-sport athlete at Big Foot, was a starting defensive player and a leading tackler on the school's football team this year.
Packers at 100 | Celebrating 100 seasons of Green Bay Packers football
As the Green Bay Packers mark the 100th anniversary of the August 1919 meeting in Green Bay where the team was first organized, Lee-Wisconsin Newspapers celebrates a century of Packers football with an in-depth look back at the franchise's storied history.
The “Green and Gold” were not always green nor gold, and while the Green Bay Packers have gone through dozens of uniform changes — especially …
GREEN BAY — When legendary Lombardi-era guard Jerry Kramer finally entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018, his enshrinement gave the Gr…
GREEN BAY — For all their success — an NFL-best 13 world championships, Super Bowl I, II, XXXI and XLV titles, some of the greatest players th…
As the Green Bay Packers prepare to mark the 100th anniversary of the franchise's founding on Sunday, Jason Wilde ranks the five best quarterb…
As the Green Bay Packers prepare to mark the 100th anniversary of the franchise's founding on Sunday, Jason Wilde ranks the five best offensiv…
As the Green Bay Packers prepare to mark the 100th anniversary of the franchise's founding on Sunday, Jason Wilde ranks the five best defensiv…
As the Green Bay Packers prepare to mark the 100th anniversary of the franchise's founding on Sunday, Jason Wilde ranks the five most importan…
With the Green Bay Packers having marked the 100th anniversary of the franchise's founding on Sunday, Jason Wilde ranks the five most importan…