Big Foot football star charged with witness intimidation in gun case

WALWORTH — Big Foot High School football star Kyle Higgins is facing new charges stemming from an incident in which he allegedly brought a loaded gun to school.

The Walworth County district attorney has charged Higgins, 18, with intimidation of a witness and bail jumping, both felonies punishable by up to 16 years in prison combined.

According to a criminal complaint, Higgins violated a court order by making threatening comments to an ex-girlfriend who had alerted school authorities that Higgins had a gun.

Prosecutors allege that Higgins contacted the ex-girlfriend via Snapchat with messages of, “You are a rat," and, "You better hope I get locked up.” He also allegedly directed remarks at the ex-girlfriend using profanity.

The ex-girlfriend reported the alleged messages March 6 and told investigators that she was frightened.

According to the criminal complaint, Higgins admitted to police that he had sent the messages to the ex-girlfriend and that he knew he was under court order not to contact her while his weapons case is pending.