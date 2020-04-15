You are the owner of this article.
Big Foot football star pleads not guilty in weapons case
Big Foot football star pleads not guilty in weapons case

WALWORTH — Big Foot High School football star Kyle Higgins pleaded not guilty today to bringing a loaded gun to school and then threatening the student who reported him.

Higgins, 18, entered a not-guilty plea before Walworth County Circuit Judge Phillip Koss in a felony case that could send him to prison for 20 years, if he is convicted.

He is scheduled to be back in court June 24 for a status hearing in the case.

The defensive football standout was arrested Feb. 24 and charged with bringing a loaded rifle to school and carrying a concealed weapon. He was later charged with intimidation of a witness and bail jumping.

Higgins told the Lake Geneva Regional News that he had the rifle because he planned to go hunting. But his mother told police she did not know he owned a gun, and an ex-girlfriend who reported the rifle voiced concerns that Higgins might harm himself or others.

Prosecutors allege that Higgins contacted the ex-girlfriend via Snapchat with messages of, “You are a rat,” and, “You better hope I get locked up.”

