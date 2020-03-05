Big Foot football star suspected of bringing loaded gun to school

Big Foot District Administrator Doug Parker described the weapon as a hunting rifle, in a statement posted on social media.

Higgins said he planned to go hunting for small game with friends on the day he was arrested, and that some students became concerned when they learned about the firearm in his vehicle.

Wisconsin’s hunting season for cottontail rabbits continued until Feb. 29.

Higgins said he had only purchased the rifle one day before it was allegedly found in the school parking lot.

Higgins was scheduled to appear March 4 in the Walworth County Circuit Court for a bail-bond hearing.

Milligan said although the department does not feel there is an increased risk at the school because of the incident, an increased police presence at Big Foot may be noticed.

“Our presence is simply for the comfort of the students,” Milligan said.

Both Parker and Milligan said they were unable to share additional information about the situation, due to an ongoing investigation.

Higgins was a defensive lineman for Big Foot’s football team. He made All-Conference honorable mention in 2018, and he ended the 2019 season with the second-most tackles on the team.