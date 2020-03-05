Big Foot football star suspected of bringing loaded gun to school

WALWORTH — A star football player at Big Foot High School was arrested Feb. 24 after police reported finding a loaded firearm inside his vehicle parked at the school.
Kyle Higgins, 18, a senior at Big Foot, also is under investigation on suspicion of having ammunition, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in his vehicle.
He has not been charged.
Walworth Police Chief Ryan Milligan said in a prepared statement that no threats were directed to the school, students or staff.
Higgins, a defensive standout on Big Foot’s football team, said he apologizes for allegedly bringing a weapon and other illicit items to the school, and he now understands he was wrong to have them in his vehicle.
“I’m sorry for the concern that was caused, and for the violation of safety,” Higgins said.
According to police, Big Foot’s campus police officer was alerted by another student about the alleged weapon in the vehicle. The student told police that Higgins had recently purchased the firearm, and the student was concerned about public safety.
Police allege that an officer searched the vehicle and found the weapon and marijuana.
Higgins was arrested and taken to the Walworth County Jail before posting a $10,000 bond to get out of jail on Feb. 25.
Big Foot District Administrator Doug Parker described the weapon as a hunting rifle, in a statement posted on social media.
Higgins said he planned to go hunting for small game with friends on the day he was arrested, and that some students became concerned when they learned about the firearm in his vehicle.
Wisconsin’s hunting season for cottontail rabbits continued until Feb. 29.
Higgins said he had only purchased the rifle one day before it was allegedly found in the school parking lot.
Higgins was scheduled to appear March 4 in the Walworth County Circuit Court for a bail-bond hearing.
Milligan said although the department does not feel there is an increased risk at the school because of the incident, an increased police presence at Big Foot may be noticed.
“Our presence is simply for the comfort of the students,” Milligan said.
Both Parker and Milligan said they were unable to share additional information about the situation, due to an ongoing investigation.
Higgins was a defensive lineman for Big Foot’s football team. He made All-Conference honorable mention in 2018, and he ended the 2019 season with the second-most tackles on the team.
He also has competed in track and field events.