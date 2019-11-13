Big Foot goes retro with Capra show from the '30s

Making her directorial debut is Gail August, a longtime Big Foot library aide who was involved in many theatrical efforts over the years as the piano player accompanying the action on stage.

When students approached a now-retired August about helping with the fall show, August agreed to try her hand at organizing and planning a show from start to finish.

“This is all very new to me,” she said. “I enjoy it a lot. These are good kids.”

August is getting help from student director William Volmar, who also has a part in the show.

Auditions and rehearsals began in early October, and the group has getting together in the Big Foot auditorium almost every day since.

Because of the many characters and the structure of the fast-moving comedy, Big Foot students and directors have found room for adapting the play for a contemporary audience.

Gone are some of the outdated characters, references and dialects that could have made the original script troublesome nowadays.

Volmar said he encouraged performers to learn about 1930s America, and to inhabit their characters so they could find a way to help audiences appreciate “You Can’t Take It With You.”