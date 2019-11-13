Big Foot goes retro with Capra show from the '30s

WALWORTH — Theater students at Big Foot High School are challenging themselves with a show that was written before any of them were born — or any of their parents.
The fall stage production of “You Can’t Take It With You” brings to the Big Foot stage a 1930s-era comedy about a New York City family in a household visited by zany characters.
It was a Broadway play that became a Frank Capra-directed movie starring Jimmy Stewart, which won the Academy Award for best picture of the year in 1938.
To prepare for the show, Big Foot students not only researched the story and the play, they also took time to understand what an American household was like 80 years ago.
Jeffrey Martin, who is tackling Jimmy Stewart’s leading-man role, said it required extra effort to comprehend and interpret what was supposed to happen on stage.
“It just was hard at first to develop a character,” Martin said. “It definitely took us a while.”
The story revolves around an eccentric grandfather — the patriarch of the family — whose children and their spouses weave a lighthearted tale that includes a candy-maker, musician, handyman and other colorful characters.
With shows scheduled for Nov. 15 and Nov. 16, the cast brings together about 20 Big Foot students ranging from freshmen to seniors.
Making her directorial debut is Gail August, a longtime Big Foot library aide who was involved in many theatrical efforts over the years as the piano player accompanying the action on stage.
When students approached a now-retired August about helping with the fall show, August agreed to try her hand at organizing and planning a show from start to finish.
“This is all very new to me,” she said. “I enjoy it a lot. These are good kids.”
August is getting help from student director William Volmar, who also has a part in the show.
Auditions and rehearsals began in early October, and the group has getting together in the Big Foot auditorium almost every day since.
Because of the many characters and the structure of the fast-moving comedy, Big Foot students and directors have found room for adapting the play for a contemporary audience.
Gone are some of the outdated characters, references and dialects that could have made the original script troublesome nowadays.
Volmar said he encouraged performers to learn about 1930s America, and to inhabit their characters so they could find a way to help audiences appreciate “You Can’t Take It With You.”
“We challenged all of our actors,” Volmar said, “to go outside of their comfort zone.”
For one performer, the experience has been transformative.
Hanah Nordmeyer, a veteran stage performer since she was in grade school, is crossing over to tackle a man’s role as a wacky dance instructor with a thick Russian accent. Wearing a fake beard, Nordmeyer brings the show moments of loud and physical comedy.
When she saw that the part called for a boisterous persona, Nordmeyer decided to push it to the limit.
“I go over-the-top,” she said. “I’m having so much fun.”
Shows are scheduled for 7 p.m. on Nov. 15 and 16. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for students.
August said audience members can expect a large cast on stage delivering rapid-fire laughs and high-energy fun.
Calling the “You Can’t Take It With You” script funny and wholesome, August said the performers have taken time to understand the 1930s story — and to make it their own.
“They get the humor in it,” she said. “They’re having a lot of fun with it.”