Big Foot grad's death at college under investigation

WALWORTH — The Big Foot High School community is mourning the loss of a 2018 graduate who died unexpectedly during his freshman year of college.
Logan Tomasello, 19, died Oct. 31 after being found unconscious at an apartment near the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee campus, where he was a student.
The Milwaukee County medical examiner's office reported eyewitness accounts that Tomasello had been smoking marijuana and vaping, and had collapsed.
An autopsy was inconclusive, and investigators are conducting toxicology tests in an effort to determine a cause of death.
Big Foot Principal Dan Dowden said Tomasello was a popular student with no history of trouble at school. A vigil held Nov. 6 in the school auditorium attracted about 200 students, alumni and others.
"It was an outpouring of love," Dowden said.
According to an obituary, Tomasello was the son of Dean and Monica Tomasello and the younger brother of Lexi Tomasello, who graduated previously from Big Foot.
He enjoyed hockey and also had a talent for piano, drawing and making people laugh.
"The world has lost a young man with an old soul who would have had a very bright future," his family wrote in the obituary.
According to the medical examiner's office, family members reported that Tomasello was known to drink alcoholic beverages and to use vaping, but not to engage in any illegal substances.
At about 9 p.m. on Halloween night, the Milwaukee Fire Department was called to an apartment near the UW-Milwaukee campus for a report of an unconscious young man. Lexi Tomasello was on the scene and told investigators that her brother had collapsed after smoking marijuana and vaping.
He was transported to Columbia St. Mary's Hospital in Milwaukee, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later.
Michelle Johnson, a spokeswoman for UW-Milwaukee, said Tomasello was enrolled as a full-time student in his freshman year, with no declared field of study yet.
"We are deeply saddened by Logan's death," Johnson said in a statement, "and we express our condolences to his family."
At both the college and Big Foot, officials said counselors were being made available to help students or other deal with the tragedy.
The family held a memorial service Nov. 7 at Calvary Community Church, assisted by Toynton Funeral Home.
Friends have set up a Go Fund Me page to help the family at gofundme.com/f/the-tomasello-family.