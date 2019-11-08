Big Foot grad's death at college under investigation

According to the medical examiner's office, family members reported that Tomasello was known to drink alcoholic beverages and to use vaping, but not to engage in any illegal substances.

At about 9 p.m. on Halloween night, the Milwaukee Fire Department was called to an apartment near the UW-Milwaukee campus for a report of an unconscious young man. Lexi Tomasello was on the scene and told investigators that her brother had collapsed after smoking marijuana and vaping.

He was transported to Columbia St. Mary's Hospital in Milwaukee, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later.

Michelle Johnson, a spokeswoman for UW-Milwaukee, said Tomasello was enrolled as a full-time student in his freshman year, with no declared field of study yet.

"We are deeply saddened by Logan's death," Johnson said in a statement, "and we express our condolences to his family."

At both the college and Big Foot, officials said counselors were being made available to help students or other deal with the tragedy.

The family held a memorial service Nov. 7 at Calvary Community Church, assisted by Toynton Funeral Home.

Friends have set up a Go Fund Me page to help the family at gofundme.com/f/the-tomasello-family.

