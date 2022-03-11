Big Foot graduate a finalist for next state Alice in Dairyland

A Big Foot High School graduate is one of six finalists to become the next Alice in Dairyland, to tour Wisconsin as the state's agriculture ambassador.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced on Friday, March 11, the six top candidates for the 75th Alice in Dairyland position. The six top candidates include Walworth County’s Amelia Hayden. The other finalists are Amber Cafferty, Courtney Moser, Taylor Schaefer, Samantha Schuessler, and Charitee Seebecker.

Amelia Hayden, who graduated from Big Foot in 2017, has always loved finding ways to give back to her community through agriculture. She credits her time in 4-H and FFA with showing her the value of service and giving her opportunities to serve the agriculture community.

Hayden grew up showing at the Walworth County Fair and was an officer in her local 4-H club and the Walworth County 4-H Junior Leaders’ Association. In FFA, Hayden sought out every opportunity to inform others about agriculture. This work led her to become a national winner for her projects related to agri-science research and agriculture education.

Hayden served as the 2017-2018 Wisconsin State FFA Vice President and 2018-2019 Wisconsin State FFA President. In these roles, she delivered workshops, keynote speeches, and interviews promoting Wisconsin agriculture and youth involvement to thousands of students and stakeholders.

As a student at the University of Minnesota – Twin Cities, Hayden has served as president of the Agriculture Education, Communication and Marketing Club, an active member of the Agricultural Business Club, and a Teach Ag Ambassador.

While in college, she interned with Vivayic, Inc., which included developing agriculture literacy resources, planning training webinars, and collaborating on media campaigns for numerous national agriculture clients.

She is graduating in May 2022 with a bachelor's degree in agriculture education. Hayden intends to become a high school agriculture teacher, where she can continue to serve agriculture and inspire students to become the next generation of Wisconsin agriculturists.

Prior to being selected as top candidates, applicants completed an application and preliminary interview. Over the next eight weeks, the six top candidates will prepare for the three-day Alice in Dairyland Finals, scheduled for May 19-21, 2022 in Dane County. The three-day process includes agribusiness tours, media interviews, an impromptu question and answer session, individual interviews, and candidate presentations. The selection of the 75th Alice in Dairyland will be announced live during the program at the conclusion of the finals on May 21. The 75th Alice in Dairyland will begin her term on July 5, 2022.

“The Alice in Dairyland selection process takes your communication, interpersonal, and public speaking skills to the next level,” said 74th Alice in Dairyland Julia Nunes. “This process helps the top candidates refine their communications skills that will not only be pivotal in their journey to the 75th Alice in Dairyland Finals, but also in their future careers."