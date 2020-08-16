Big Foot graduate becomes Lake Geneva's newest police officer

The Lake Geneva Police Department has a new officer patrolling the streets and helping to keep the community safe.
John Rebhorn, 22, was hired Feb. 20 and then was sent to the Blackhawk Technical College law enforcement academy in Janesville for further training.
Lt. Bridgett Way said Rebhorn was hired by the department because he seemed to be the most qualified candidate out of 28 other people who applied for the position.
The Lake Geneva Police Department has 25 full-time officers.
“He came out ahead in his testing and interviews,” Way said.
Police Chief Michael Rasmussen said he was impressed with Rebhorn’s character traits as well.
“He has a good, solid head on his shoulders,” Rasmussen said. “He has shown that he is a good, caring person. He wants to do the right things for the right reasons.”
Rebhorn, a town of Linn resident, was set to graduate from the academy in late June, but the graduation was delayed until July 17 because the academy closed temporarily for the coronavirus pandemic.
He has since graduated with 14 other future law enforcement officers.
Rebhorn said his training at the academy taught him how to respond to different police situations.
“We learned how to de-escalate different situations and make sure it doesn’t rise to having to use force,” he said. “We also learned how to use force in order to defend ourselves and others.”
Way said Rebhorn received impressive test scores at the academy.
“His tests at the academy were in the high 90s,” Way said. “He has shown that potential here during the past couple of weeks.”
Now that he has graduated from the academy and started his new job, Rebhorn said he has received a lot of support from his fellow officers.
“I love it here,” he said. “Everybody just took me in, and I feel like I’m part of the family now.”
Rebhorn continues his training at the department as a field training officer, riding along with other officers, responding to calls, learning how to communicate with dispatchers, completing reports and learning the different procedures of the police department.
Way said Rebhorn will undergo the field training for about three months.
Rasmussen said Rebhorn has done a good job with training.
“I expect a lot of great things from him,” the chief said.
Rebhorn graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville in December 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.
During his time at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, he served as an intern at both the Fontana Police Department and Delavan Police Department, as well as a community service officer for Fontana and Platteville.
Rebhorn grew up in Poplar Grove, Illinois and moved to the town of Linn about 12 years ago. He graduated from Big Foot High School in 2016.
Rebhorn said his uncle, Darren Rowe, who works as a deputy for the Boone County Sheriff’s Office in Belvidere, Illinois, helped him become interested in the law enforcement field.
“He was one of my biggest influences from an early age,” Rebhorn said. “The more and more I thought about it and the more interested I got into it, I couldn’t see myself wanting to do anything else.”
