Big Foot graduate becomes Lake Geneva's newest police officer

“We learned how to de-escalate different situations and make sure it doesn’t rise to having to use force,” he said. “We also learned how to use force in order to defend ourselves and others.”

Way said Rebhorn received impressive test scores at the academy.

“His tests at the academy were in the high 90s,” Way said. “He has shown that potential here during the past couple of weeks.”

Now that he has graduated from the academy and started his new job, Rebhorn said he has received a lot of support from his fellow officers.

“I love it here,” he said. “Everybody just took me in, and I feel like I’m part of the family now.”

Rebhorn continues his training at the department as a field training officer, riding along with other officers, responding to calls, learning how to communicate with dispatchers, completing reports and learning the different procedures of the police department.

Way said Rebhorn will undergo the field training for about three months.

Rasmussen said Rebhorn has done a good job with training.

“I expect a lot of great things from him,” the chief said.