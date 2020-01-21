Big Foot graduate's cause of death ruled undetermined in vaping incident

WALWORTH — Investigators in Milwaukee have ruled the cause of death as undetermined for 19-year-old Logan Tomasello, leaving questions surrounding the sudden death of the Big Foot High School graduate.

Tomasello died on Oct. 31 after investigators believe he used a THC vaping device at an apartment near the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, where he was a freshman.

Family members suspect Tomasello accidentally ingested a hazardous substance in a vaping cartridge.

But the Milwaukee County medical examiner's office has reported finding only non-lethal amounts of THC and alcohol in his system.

Logan’s mother, Monica Tomasello, said hearing the medical examiner classify the cause of death as undetermined leaves her with frustrating questions regarding her son’s death.

