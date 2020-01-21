Big Foot graduate's cause of death ruled undetermined in vaping incident

WALWORTH — Investigators in Milwaukee have ruled the cause of death as undetermined for 19-year-old Logan Tomasello, leaving questions surrounding the sudden death of the Big Foot High School graduate.
Tomasello died on Oct. 31 after investigators believe he used a THC vaping device at an apartment near the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, where he was a freshman.
Family members suspect Tomasello accidentally ingested a hazardous substance in a vaping cartridge.
But the Milwaukee County medical examiner's office has reported finding only non-lethal amounts of THC and alcohol in his system.
Logan’s mother, Monica Tomasello, said hearing the medical examiner classify the cause of death as undetermined leaves her with frustrating questions regarding her son’s death.
“It’s just so hard,” she said. “You think about all the amazing things we do in this world with technology, but we can’t figure out why a healthy man died. That part I can’t wrap my head around.”
According to officials in Milwaukee, Logan Tomasello was getting ready for a Halloween party with his sister, also a UW-Milwaukee student, when he used a vaping device to ingest THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.
He then told his sister he was feeling sick, and he collapsed to the floor. The 2019 Big Foot High School graduate was pronounced dead about an hour later at a Milwaukee hospital.
Monica Tomasello said she plans to submit Logan’s blood sample for genetic testing, at the suggestion of the medical examiner's office. She also hopes to get her son's vaping cartridge from police so she can ask for more testing at a private laboratory.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported 60 deaths and 2,668 hospitalizations throughout the country related to e-cigarettes or vaping.