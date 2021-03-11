Big Foot graduate selected as new Walworth County emergency management coordinator

WALWORTH — Jason Roland, a Big Foot High School alumnus who has a background in policing and firefighting, has been selected as the county’s new emergency management coordinator.
In the role, Roland will assist municipalities throughout the county in mitigating, preparing for and recovering from either natural or manmade disasters.
Most recently the emergency management division has been assisting the county public health department in securing and distributing personal protection equipment to public health workers as they conduct COVID-19 tests or administer vaccinations.
Roland first moved to the Village of Walworth in 1988, where he attended Big Foot High School before graduating in 1993.
After graduating, Roland enlisted in the United States Air Force and served as a security specialist before being honorably discharged due to a knee injury.
While Roland had never considered a career in law enforcement before his military service, he said his duties with the Air Force naturally led him into the field.
“It’s what I did in the military, I was a security specialist with the Air Force, guarding the alert aircraft and doing base security so it was a natural fit from there,” he said.
After his service Roland obtained a degree in police science from Gateway Technical College before starting part-time work with both the Town of Delavan and the Village of Fontana.
In Delavan Roland worked as a boat-patrol officer and served as lakeshore path patrol officer in Fontana.
In 1998, the same year he married his high school sweetheart, Roland accepted a full-time position with the Village of Walworth Police Department.
Roland said he spent a little over eight years in the village, while also serving as a volunteer firefighter for Walworth Fire Department, before joining the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office.
In that office, Roland served in a variety of positions including patrol officer, background investigator, SWAT team leader, motor officer, crash team investigator and field training officer.
Roland was offered the emergency management position after testing for a lieutenant position in the county and officially assumed the emergency coordinator position on Jan. 3.
“With my experience on both police and fire they decided it would be a good fit for me to be in this position,” he said.
Walworth County Sherriff Kurt Picknell said in a written statement that Roland’s plethora of experience working in the county has prepared him to address a variety of situations which may arise in his new position.
“Lt. Jason Rowland possesses a unique public safety skillset to effectively prevent, prepare for, respond to, and recover from domestic incidents, regardless of cause, size or complexity within Walworth County,” he said in the statement.
Oak Knolls partnership
Village of Walworth trustees have expressed hopes Roland’s ties to the village will help bolster a connection which could potentially lead to securing assistance in resolving flooding issues in the village’s Oak Knolls neighborhood.
The neighborhood’s water retention pond has overfilled multiple times since 2008 after severe rainfall, sometimes causing the basements of nearby homes to flood and causing thousands of dollars in property damage.
In February 2020, costs for one proposal to raise the berm around the neighborhood’s retention pond were quoted at more than $7 million, far more than the village’s annual budget of about $2.7 million.
The Village of Walworth has applied for federal funding to assist with remediation through the Federal Emergency Management Agency but has not qualified for any grants at this time. The village board is also exploring other opportunities for funding which could help remediate flooding issues in the Oak Knolls neighborhood.
“One of our own fire and rescue members is now in that position for the county,” Village President Tom Connelly said in a Feb. 2 village board meeting. “I think that will be hugely helpful.”
Roland said while he currently is not aware of any grants which would help the flooding remediation efforts in the village at this time, he will be offering assistance to the village in any way possible — particularly as flood season grows near.
“With the flood season coming around and with as much snow as we’ve had over the couple of months there is a real possibility there could be more flooding,” he said.
As he becomes more familiar with the position, Roland said he will be exploring funding opportunities for the village but said public funding has been difficult to secure before because flooding damages have not met a certain threshold required for some assistance.
“It’s unfortunate community members lose so much, but because of guidelines that are set up, there just wasn’t enough out there that we as emergency management, the state or federal government were able to do to assist them,” he said.