Big Foot graduate selected as new Walworth County emergency management coordinator

Roland said while he currently is not aware of any grants which would help the flooding remediation efforts in the village at this time, he will be offering assistance to the village in any way possible — particularly as flood season grows near.

“With the flood season coming around and with as much snow as we’ve had over the couple of months there is a real possibility there could be more flooding,” he said.

As he becomes more familiar with the position, Roland said he will be exploring funding opportunities for the village but said public funding has been difficult to secure before because flooding damages have not met a certain threshold required for some assistance.

“It’s unfortunate community members lose so much, but because of guidelines that are set up, there just wasn’t enough out there that we as emergency management, the state or federal government were able to do to assist them,” he said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.