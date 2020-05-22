Big Foot graduation parade approved with precautions

“We just want the kids in their own cars riding through the town,” she said. “It’ll be something for the town and something for the graduates, to acknowledge all their hard work throughout the year.”

Police Chief Ryan Milligan said the parade plans have his support and that measures could be put in place to ensure social distancing is practiced during the event, like limiting the time students could gather for the parade and ensuring no groups congregate afterwards.

The police chief said so no additional officers will be staffed for the parade, creating no additional costs to the village.

He added that if students are only allowed to ride in the same cars as their families, the parade would involve less contact with individuals outside of the family than going grocery shopping.

“Once the parade is moving, it will be just like moving traffic, no different than what’s out there right now,” he said during the meeting.

Village trustee Joan Louise Sallee said while she is excited for the parade, being the parent of a graduating Big Foot senior herself. She also wants to ensure student safety from beginning to end.