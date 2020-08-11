You are the owner of this article.
Big Foot High School cancels its fall football season
Big Foot High School cancels its fall football season

Vance catch

Big Foot running back Cole Vance carries the ball during the 2019 season, as school officials today announce that football is being delayed until spring because of the coronavirus. 

 Andrew Tucker

Big Foot High School today announced the school is postponing its 2020 football season and will not play any games until spring.

Big Foot district administrator Doug Parker announced there will be no fall football season for the Walworth school, following a meeting with other schools in the Capitol Conference. 

After several meetings among the conference's eight schools failed to produce an agreement, the conference members decided to go their separate ways for football games during the coronavirus pandemic.

Four schools are moving ahead with a fall football season, while Big Foot and two others are postponing football until spring, and one remains undecided.

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association has yet to provide details on how the spring sports season will look, but more direction is expected in the coming weeks.

