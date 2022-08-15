Big Foot High School Class of 1972 50th reunion

Members of the Big Foot High School Class of 1972 gathered July 29-31 for their 50th anniversary reunion and a full three-day slate of activities, including the July 29 evening gathering pictured here at 10-Pin Pub in Walworth. Pictured front row, seated, are Mara Heisz, Yvonne Lyons, Charlie Rowley, Nick Halma, Nancy Ferger, Robbin Polivka, Susan Bushert Christiansen and Arlene Vorpagel. Seen second row, from left, are Thom Peterson, Dee Jones, LuAnn Paczkowski, Venetta Long Sisson, Dawn Helgert, Mary Davidsen, Sharon Sheahan, Dan Sheahan, Dan Greben, Peter Birdsall, Susan Steele, Cece Currie, LaDonna Devine and Debbi Anderson. Pictured third row, from left, are Greg Holden, Ron Cook, Bill Syverson, Howard Oberst, Jim Kirchberg, Gary Johnson, Lenny Brickner, Ed Von Bergen and David Sorensen. Seen back row, from left, are Andy Zemblowski, Jim Van Dreser, Carol Mahoney, Leon Hesebeck, Mary Jones, Susan Cardiff, Sheila Case