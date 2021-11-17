Big Foot High School Drama Club presents "Mamma Mia"

A classic musical full of fun is coming soon to the Big Foot High School auditorium.

After a season of hard work and preparation, the Big Foot High School Drama Club will present “Mamma Mia” the musical this coming weekend. Tickets are on sale now for the three shows, which are scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and the following Sunday at 2 p.m.

In this classic show, Donna, an independent hotelier in the Greek islands, prepares for her daughter Sophie’s wedding with the help of her two old friends. Meanwhile, Sophie has a plan. The bride secretly invites three men from her mother’s past in hopes of meeting her real father and having him escort her down the aisle on her big day.

Director Liza Shapin said she was looking forward to presenting such a fun, spirited production.

“It’s something we’ve been keeping in our back pocket,” she said.

Shapin said leading up to this year’s musical, she and music and set director Neal Raskin had a feeling the time was right for “Mamma Mia.” They had a strong group of kids that fit the roles, so they were optimistic about casting.

The drama club usually performs the school musical in February, Raskin said. This year, he and Shapin decided to try something new, and schedule the production for the time of year between football and basketball season.

“And because we did that, we were able to get a few more boys to go out for our show,” Raskin said. “Boys are always a challenge to get in the shows, especially at a small school like this.”

The boys will perform alongside strong female leads, including senior Veronica Jackson as Tanya, one of Donna’s old friends who helps to prepare for Sophie’s wedding.

Jackson said she was excited to play a lead role, especially as a senior.

“(Tanya) is more of an edgy personality,” Jackson said. “She’s going to be really fun.”

Jackson first joined the drama club as a stage crew member for Beauty and the Beast in March 2020. When the student playing the Enchantress got sick, Jackson was thrown into the role as the show’s opener.

“I learned the choreo in 10 minutes, and I threw on the costume, and it was so scary,” Jackson said. “But then I realized I don’t have to know all about music and dance to do this, and it’s really fun.”

Jackson said she hopes community members will come out for “Mamma Mia,” the first production since COVID-19 to accommodate a full audience for all three shows.

Last year, the drama club gave a masked production of “High School Musical.” Performers acted from within measured squares of space, marked with tape — the lines still faintly visible on the stage’s surface. Partial in-person seating was available, supplemented with a livestreaming option.

“It still doesn’t feel completely normal this year,” Shapin said. “But feeling the tension ease a little bit has been really nice.”

After months of preparation, Shapin said the last week of rehearsals was particularly rewarding. She recalled the first day of rehearsal, before the set had come together, and when the students were learning the moves for the very first time.

Seeing the progress from day one is one of Shapin’s favorite parts of the job, she said. She can’t wait to see her students finally take the stage for “Mamma Mia.”

“I’m going to be dancing in my seat,” she said.

Raskin is also eager to showcase the student cast’s progress. He directs the pit musicians from a remote location in the music wing — a technological feat made possible by the 2016 auditorium renovation and Raskin’s own technical background.

Raskin said attendees are sure to enjoy the show.

“Maybe a few laughs, maybe a few tears,” he said. “And certainly they’ll walk away feeling positive about life, and about young people coming together to put on a big piece of art.”

Performances will take place on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and the following Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at bigfootfinearts.ticketleap.com, priced $10 for general admission and $7 for seniors and children.

“Priority reserved seating” is available for $30. Further questions should be directed to Liza Shapin at lfshapin@bigfoot.k.12.wi.us or Neal Raskin at nmraskin@bigfoot.k12.wi.us.

'High School Musical' in the COVID age Liza Chapin, Big Foot High School Big Foot High School Drama Club director Liza Chapin, right, guiding students through a dance routine as they rehearse for a production of "Hi… Big Foot's 'High School Musical' Big Foot High School Drama Club members rehearsing their production of "high School Musical" which will be performed for limited audiences the… Resorter Big Foot "High School Musical" High School Musical A grid of tape has been arranged on the Big Foot High School stage to so crew members of the school's "High School Musical" production can soc… High School Musical Big Foot Drama Club cast members stand socially-distanced on the school stage while they rehearse their production of "High School Musical". High School Musical Big Foot’s “High School Musical” crew members rehearse dance steps while wearing face coverings and practicing social distancing. High School Musical Cast members of the Big Foot High School Drama Club take five during rehearsals for their production of "High School Musical". High School Musical Big Foot High School Drama Club director Liza Chapin gives directions to students on stage during a Feb. 4 rehearsal of the club’s take on “Hi…

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.