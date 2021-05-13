Big Foot High School holding prom May 23 but one prom staple is not allowed this year

After no proms in 2020, area schools are holding proms this year.

Big Foot High School will be hosting its junior-senior prom “Under the Stars” at the Abbey Resort on May 23 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The evening will include dinner, a movie and games but dancing will not be permitted.

In a Facebook comment, district administrator Doug Parker said the Big Foot School District did not make the decision to exclude dancing at the event lightly.

“These decisions are very hard to make,” he said in the comment. “The board of education has been very diligent to weigh the safety of students and staff, and opportunities for our students. We are so lucky to be face to face academically with athletics and activities available to our students.”

Badger High School held their 2021 prom on Saturday, May 8, at the The Abbey Resort in Fontana. After not holding prom in 2020, the school wanted the kids to have the tradition this year and put in place coronavirus safety guidelines.

There was a junior and senior prom king and queen because last year the seniors were not able to have a prom.