Big Foot High School musical goes on with COVID twists, masks and social distancing

WALWORTH — Amid a trying year of closures and cancellations, there is one show that must go on — with some added safety precautions of course.

Big Foot High School’s Drama Club members are leaning into the COVID-19 preventive measures they practice every day in school for their coronavirus-era take on “High School Musical”.

While the production will stick as much as possible to its original script, some elements of the musical had to be changed to allow for social distancing and mask wearing.

For example, in the scene where two of the musical’s main characters are about to kiss, the script has been changed so that they are interrupted before getting too close and told they need to keep their six feet of social distancing by another character.

Boxes have been taped on the stage floor with six-foot spacing, actors are trained to show expressions through face masks and other scenes involving contact have been reworked.

Drama club director Liza Chapin said the musical has become an interpretation of what high school is really like during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re taking the show into the modern world,” she said.