Big Foot High School musical goes on with COVID twists, masks and social distancing

WALWORTH — Amid a trying year of closures and cancellations, there is one show that must go on — with some added safety precautions of course.
Big Foot High School’s Drama Club members are leaning into the COVID-19 preventive measures they practice every day in school for their coronavirus-era take on “High School Musical”.
While the production will stick as much as possible to its original script, some elements of the musical had to be changed to allow for social distancing and mask wearing.
For example, in the scene where two of the musical’s main characters are about to kiss, the script has been changed so that they are interrupted before getting too close and told they need to keep their six feet of social distancing by another character.
Boxes have been taped on the stage floor with six-foot spacing, actors are trained to show expressions through face masks and other scenes involving contact have been reworked.
Drama club director Liza Chapin said the musical has become an interpretation of what high school is really like during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re taking the show into the modern world,” she said.
Live performances of the musical, with limited audiences, are scheduled throughout the Feb. 26 weekend and will be recorded for those unable to attend the in-person shows. While exact times the recorded performances will be streamed are not final, the recordings will be shown during the weekends of March 5 and March 14.
Live performances can only be attended if invited by a student involved with the production so that attendance can be limited and seating arrangements distanced.
For nearly sixty cast, crew and band members who were unsure if a production could be arranged this winter at all, the musical has allowed a sense of normalcy and togetherness which has been in short supply this past year.
“Having the musical going on right now gives people the chance to interact with people they otherwise wouldn’t be able to interact with,” said Hanah Nordmeyer, a Big Foot senior and the actress playing sassy school queen Sharpay Evans.
Tiffany Borger, a senior playing Ms. Darbis the drama teacher, said the musical provides a sense of regularity and that it’s exciting to know that even during a pandemic the club can arrange the production in a safe way.
She said even though adjusting the musical to accommodate social distancing can be a challenge, it also adds a personalized and timely touch to the show.
“This is a very special production, definitely something we can remember,” she said.
Jacob Laing, a senior playing Chad Danforth, said in addition to the musical being an important production for the students working on it, it’s a positive project for the community outside of the school as well.
“It’s a big morale booster for the community to be able to see their young people do a performance,” he said.