Big Foot High School offers students a choice for fall classes

Students choosing to appear in class will notice a number of safety measures aimed at combating the spread of coronavirus.

All desks will face the same direction and will be spaced six feet apart so that once students sit down for classes they will be socially distanced. Teachers will also remain at the front of the room throughout the class period.

Water fountains will be turned off and only bottle filling stations will be active. Parker said students will be given reusable water bottles at the beginning of the school year.

Another health room has been created that will be designated an “isolation room” to treat and evaluate students or staff displaying flu-like symptoms.

While all field trips and events outside of the school have been canceled, clubs and activities will resume with social distancing requirements.

Plexiglas dividers will be built on top of the school’s circular lunch tables, allowing four students to sit at a table at a time without exposing themselves to one another. Students will also have the option to eat outside during good weather or to sit in a classroom with a teacher present.