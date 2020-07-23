Big Foot High School offers students a choice for fall classes

WALWORTH – Big Foot High School will offer in-person classes this fall with sanitation and social distancing practices, while also giving students the option of taking classes from home.
The Big Foot school board July 20 unanimously approved a reopening plan drafted by the school’s administration to give students a choice this fall during the coronavirus pandemic.
The plan does not require students to wear face masks in most circumstances, except in classrooms where students move around rather than remain seated, like shop class or cooking.
Board members, however, said they hope students will wear face masks voluntarily to control the spread of coronavirus.
School board president Ed Hayden said employees will encourage students to wear face masks through leading by example.
“We will all be modelling mask-wearing,” Hayden said.
Board vice president Jim Brost said that if students refuse to wear a face mask, there may not be much the school can do, but that the value of mask wearing will be impressed on everyone.
“We are talking a fine line between required and highly recommended," Brost said. "And I think we do more than encourage them to wear a mask; we expect them to wear a mask.”
Few parents spoke up during the school board meeting.
Rebecca Decker, mother of an incoming freshman, said later she was pleased to see in-person instruction returning, and she was satisfied with the school's public health safeguards.
“I really hope we put enough faith in our students that they will be able to follow the guidance,” Decker said.
School district administrator Doug Parker presented the plan to parents and school staff in attendance, as well as others following a livestream on Facebook.
Parker said the plan was built with consideration for results of a survey sent to parents. The survey of more than 300 parents showed that 90 percent said they would be "comfortable" having their middle or high school student return to in-person instruction.
The survey also showed that while 61 percent of parents preferred in-person learning, 30 percent favored a combination of at-home and in-school learning. Another four percent favored remote learning entirely.
“It’s pretty obvious from the respondents that our community wants our kids back in school,” Parker told school board members.
Under the approved plan, Big Foot will continue to offer a virtual learning option, but will also open the building for in-person classes. So far, four students have registered for a full schedule of online classes to continue learning remotely.
Students choosing to appear in class will notice a number of safety measures aimed at combating the spread of coronavirus.
All desks will face the same direction and will be spaced six feet apart so that once students sit down for classes they will be socially distanced. Teachers will also remain at the front of the room throughout the class period.
Water fountains will be turned off and only bottle filling stations will be active. Parker said students will be given reusable water bottles at the beginning of the school year.
Another health room has been created that will be designated an “isolation room” to treat and evaluate students or staff displaying flu-like symptoms.
While all field trips and events outside of the school have been canceled, clubs and activities will resume with social distancing requirements.
Plexiglas dividers will be built on top of the school’s circular lunch tables, allowing four students to sit at a table at a time without exposing themselves to one another. Students will also have the option to eat outside during good weather or to sit in a classroom with a teacher present.
“Any way we can reduce exposure and risk and make kids and staff feel more comfortable and safe in the environment, that’s what we’re trying to do,” Parker said.
Other safety measures include directional signs in hallways to discourage cross traffic, hand sanitizer stations and frequent reminders to students about the importance of hand washing, sanitation and social distancing practices. The use of lockers will also be prohibited to prevent crowding in the hallways during passing periods.
Masks will be recommended throughout the day, but only required for situations where students cannot socially distance themselves, like in cooking or shop classes, where students are moving throughout a room rather than seated at a desk.
“We’re asking that everybody wear masks if they are breaking someone else’s social distance, to be respectful of other people,” Parker said.
Parker said teachers and staff will have masks to distribute to students as needed.
Parker said while the school will recommend face masks, he said a school board association attorney has advised that schools cannot legally require students to wear face masks under some circumstances, including when students are at least six feet apart from one another.
Asked by one parent about plans for a confirmed coronavirus case in the school, Parker said the student would be quarantined at home for 14 days while the county health department investigated with help from the school. He added that the school would put out a statement about the infection.
With coronavirus cases rising in the county, Parker said the school will maintain virtual classroom options in case in-person instruction no longer is an option later.
“As it happened in the spring, we may at some point for various reasons, have to go completely virtual as a school or partial virtual or reassess our daily school day as time goes on,” Parker said.
