Big Foot High School says masks optional, vaccination 'highly encouraged'

Masks will be optional for Big Foot High School students this year, District Administrator Doug Parker said.

The administration "highly encourages" students to get vaccinated, but will not ask for proof of vaccination except in the case of contact tracing. Students identified as close contacts will have to quarantine for 10 days from their peers, unless they can provide proof of vaccination.

"It's about the safety of all children and all staff," Parker said. "It's no different than if there was some other type of outbreak and vaccinations came into play."

Big Foot will not be opting into the statewide testing program, he said, but will work with families to get students tested at request. He added that sustaining a school testing program would be challenge, considering Big Foot does not currently employ a full-time nurse.

Parker said students will have online options, but noted that virtual schooling is harder on students based on data from the 2020-21 school year.

"We are highly encouraging face-to-face learning," he said.