Big Foot High School student tests positive for coronavirus
Big Foot High School student tests positive for coronavirus

WALWORTH — A student at Big Foot High School has tested positive for the coronavirus, marking the first infection on campus since the fall semester began.

School district administrator Doug Parker said the student has been directed to stay home for at least 10 days before returning to school.

Parker sent a note home to parents, dated Wednesday, to alert them to the school's first confirmed case of coronavirus this semester. He asked families to notify the school nurse if anyone else exhibits symptoms of the upper respiratory virus.

Classes began Sept. 1 for the fall semester.

Lake Geneva school officials have reported four cases of coronavirus among students — two at Badger High School, two at Lake Geneva Middle School — while Elkhorn High School has reported three infected students, one of whom has since completed an isolation period and is back at school.

The Walworth County Health & Human Services Department compiles test results countywide, and is informing schools whenever a student or staff member tests positive.

