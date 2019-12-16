Big Foot principal retiring after two-year interim stint

“We’re looking for a long-term solution, someone who wants to become part of the community and will move our school forward with continuous improvement for years to come,” Parker said. "We need stability in that position."

While there are individuals currently in the school qualified for the position, Parker said no internal applications have been submitted yet. He added that both internal and external applicants are welcome to apply before the Jan. 17 deadline.

The district is seeking a candidate with master’s degree, with training in educational administration, a state certification as a school administrator and at least five years of public education experience.

School board member Margaret Labus said although she expects a large and talented application pool for the position, she said Dowden is leaving big shoes to fill.

The school board, Labus said, will be looking for someone able to serve as a good bridge between administration and school staff, continue to improve the school’s academic performance, and serve in the position long-term.

“This is not necessarily a stepping-stone position," she said. "We want someone we can see grow and someone who can grow with the school.”