Big Foot principal retiring after two-year interim stint

WALWORTH — Principal Dan Dowden is stepping away from Big Foot High School at the end of the academic year after serving two years as the school's top administrator.
“There’s always ups and downs with every battle, but I think I’ve kept the ship heading in the right direction,” Dowden said. “I’m going to walk out of here with my head held high. And they’re not chasing me out, so that’s a good thing.”
Dowden's decision means Big Foot trustees are launching a search for a new principal.
The principal position has been in flux since Mike Hinske retired in January 2018 after serving for 11 years as principal and 27 years before that as a physical education teacher.
Following Hinske’s retirement, Heidi Deininger signed a $105,000-contract to become Big Foot's first woman principal starting in the fall of 2018. But she then changed her mind and instead took a higher-paying job at a school in Illinois.
With the school moving toward a new school year without a principal, Dowden agreed to a one-year interim appointment at a salary of $90,000. He then agreed to stay on for the 2019-20 school year at a salary of $95,000 a year.
School district administrator Doug Parker said that with Dowden's departure, the school is looking for a candidate who will be able to fill the principal role in a more permanent capacity.
“We’re looking for a long-term solution, someone who wants to become part of the community and will move our school forward with continuous improvement for years to come,” Parker said. "We need stability in that position."
While there are individuals currently in the school qualified for the position, Parker said no internal applications have been submitted yet. He added that both internal and external applicants are welcome to apply before the Jan. 17 deadline.
The district is seeking a candidate with master’s degree, with training in educational administration, a state certification as a school administrator and at least five years of public education experience.
School board member Margaret Labus said although she expects a large and talented application pool for the position, she said Dowden is leaving big shoes to fill.
The school board, Labus said, will be looking for someone able to serve as a good bridge between administration and school staff, continue to improve the school’s academic performance, and serve in the position long-term.
“This is not necessarily a stepping-stone position," she said. "We want someone we can see grow and someone who can grow with the school.”
Before becoming principal, Dowden had been a math teacher at Big Foot for more than three decades.
He voiced satisfaction at the time he spent serving as principal.
“This is a good-sized school, and there are a lot of important things going on here," he said. "To put me in charge of some of those things was a very proud moment for me.”
Parker credited Dowden with making improvements with both teachers and students, including establishing a peer-mentoring program for students.
Parker said he always has enjoyed how well Dowden worked with others on campus, adding that as principal, the former math teacher spent time learning his new position and looking for ways to make improvements.
“In his short time, he has done a great job with attendance and day to day operations,” Parker said. “The kids absolutely love him. He has a great personality and is very approachable.”
Still too young for retirement at age 57, Dowden said he has not yet decided whether he will pursue another position in education or a different field.
“I’ve done this for 35 years, and it’s just time to seek some other avenues," he said. "Who knows — maybe I’ll find a second career and go another 35 years."