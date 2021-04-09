Big Foot Recreation coordinator earns certification

WALWORTH — Briana Sindahl, an assistant program coordinator for the Big Foot Recreation District, has become one of about 180 people in the state to become a certified park and recreation professional.

Sindahl received the certification from the National Recreation and Park Association on March 30 after passing a three-hour-long test covering key concepts in marketing, finance, human resources, operations and programming.

Sindahl is now the second district member to receive the certification, coming after Big Foot Recreation District Program Coordinator Dean Connley.

Sindahl’s certification occurred just days after the recreation district received its 2020 state award plaque for program excellence in the unique or special event category from the Wisconsin Park and Recreation Association. The district received the award for its Doggie Egg Hunt event, an Easter egg hunt for dogs at the Fontana Duck Pond Park with eggs filled with kibble.

Big Foot Recreation District Director Chuck Theisenhusen said in an email statement that he is proud of all the accomplishments of those in the recreation district.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}