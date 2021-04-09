 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Big Foot Recreation coordinator earns certification
alert top story
Big Foot Recreation District

Big Foot Recreation coordinator earns certification

{{featured_button_text}}
Fontana's Doggie Egg Hunt

Megan Higgins helping her dog, Breckinridge, at a previous Doggie Egg Hunt. The event is scheduled to return to Fontana’s Duck Pond Recreation Area Saturday, April 10. Briana Sindahl, an assistant program coordinator for the Big Foot Recreation District, recently became a certified park and recreation professional and is credited with starting the doggie egg hunt. 

 File photo, Regional News

WALWORTH — Briana Sindahl, an assistant program coordinator for the Big Foot Recreation District, has become one of about 180 people in the state to become a certified park and recreation professional.

Sindahl received the certification from the National Recreation and Park Association on March 30 after passing a three-hour-long test covering key concepts in marketing, finance, human resources, operations and programming.

Sindahl is now the second district member to receive the certification, coming after Big Foot Recreation District Program Coordinator Dean Connley.

Sindahl’s certification occurred just days after the recreation district received its 2020 state award plaque for program excellence in the unique or special event category from the Wisconsin Park and Recreation Association. The district received the award for its Doggie Egg Hunt event, an Easter egg hunt for dogs at the Fontana Duck Pond Park with eggs filled with kibble.

Big Foot Recreation District Director Chuck Theisenhusen said in an email statement that he is proud of all the accomplishments of those in the recreation district.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“I am very proud of my staff and all the instructors at Big Foot Recreation that have helped bring diverse, quality programs to our residents,” he said.

While the award was issued to the district as a whole, Theisenhusen said Sindahl was primarily responsible for the developing the event, gathering sponsors and ensuring success of the egg hunt.

“This award-winning program is now Big Foot Recreation District’s fourth state Silver Star award, and is a testament for program excellence in our community,” Theisenhusen said.

The Doggie Egg Hunt event is scheduled again this year for April 10 at Duck Pond Park. There is a $5 fee per dog participating in the event with proceeds going to the Lakeland Animal Shelter.

Advanced registration, a liability waiver and proof of an up-to-date rabies shot are all required for the event. Dogs must also remain on their leashes and be nonaggressive to other dogs.

+2 With video: Good Friday Cross Walk
+1 
Briana Sindahl, Big Foot Recreation District

Assistant program coordinator for the Big Foot Recreation District Briana Sindahl has become one of about 180 recreation workers in the state to receive their park and recreation professional certification through. 

 Connor Carynski

If you go

The Doggie Egg Hunt event is scheduled again this year for April 10 at Duck Pond Park from 1-2 p.m. There is a $5 fee per dog participating in the event with proceeds going to the Lakeland Animal Shelter. Participants must provide proof of up-to-date rabies vaccination. Dogs must be on a leash.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Scene from virtual play “Gruesome Playground Injuries” hosted by Whitewater Arts Alliance

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics