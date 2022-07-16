Big Foot School board approves hirings, resignations: Board approves Safe Return Plan for 2022-2023

Closing out the 2021-2022 school year and turning its sights to the 2022-2023 school year ahead, the Big Foot Union High School Board of Education took up a half-dozen personnel items on its June 20 agenda.

The board approved the resignations of English and reading teachers Jana Alonso and Laney Lovell.

Alonso is leaving to become educational program director at Yerkes Observatory in Williams Bay, while Lovell is departing to teach in Waukesha County at Waukesha West High School.

“We wish them well in their new positions,” said district administrator Dr. Doug Parker.

Board members approved the hiring of English teacher Kristin Zachman, who is in the process of getting her Masters Degree from The University of Wisconsin-Madison.

“We’re really happy to get Kristin on board,” Parker said. “We think she’ll be an excellent addition to our staff and a great fit to our English department.”

The teacher resignations and approvals come at an increasing challenging time as school districts across Wisconsin and the nation grapple with personnel issues in an exceeding tight and increasingly fluid hiring market for educators.

“Staffing has become more and more difficult as the pools have shrunk, but we’re really fortunate,” Parker said of Big Foot. “All of our new staff are excellent and are going to be great for our kids.”

Also slated to come on board with the district for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year, Parker said, are husband-and-wife engineering and technology (tech ed) teachers William Hibbard and Anna Stamshror, whose hirings were approved by the Board of Education in May.

They replace tech ed teacher E.J. Tuchscherer and science/engineering teacher Angela Gulotta, who both left for jobs in private industry.

The couple have been teaching abroad in Thailand for the past several years.

Also approved by the board on June 20 was the filling of three coaching positions: Allysa Zilmer, junior varsity (JV) 1 volleyball coach; Dean Connely, JV golf coach; and Madelyn Bigelow, varsity girls tennis coach.

ESSER III

Big Foot Union High school was among the school districts across the state and nation to receive Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) grant program funds, authorized under the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act to provide funds for local educational agencies to prevent, prepare for and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Federal grant funding under ESSER III was recently released.

As part of receiving ESSER funds, the Board of Education on June 20 approved maintaining its existing Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan for the district.

The plan, last updated Nov. 15, 2021, is available online at https://docs.google.com/document/d/1tsIKSYfy-z1MzO3Y_LeIRwnZpYAiUZkbtE5QkIbkvQM/edit.

Other news

In other developments, the Big Foot Board of Education:

Set its goal retreat for Monday, July 11 at 5 p.m.

Announced its next regular business meeting will be held Monday, July 18 at 7 p.m.