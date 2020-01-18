Big Foot sports complex work nearing the finish line

“Big Foot is such a huge project for me, I’m so emotionally attached to it,” she said. “This has been such an interesting project, and all the people with the school have just been great to work with. It’s been really fun to work on, even though the weather has definitely been challenging.”

Austin, Texas-based Hellas Construction specializes in building sports complexes, fields and stadiums. The company has used the same turf system in the Big Foot complex that was used on the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans’ football fields.

With the new Big Foot complex to be one of the largest in the region, Parker said the sports fields, coupled with the school’s strong academic programs and auditorium renovated in 2016, will likely attract families and students to the area.

“It’s going to be a huge source of pride for our entire community,” he said. “We have this for our own kids, but it’s also going to bring in a lot of outside people. I’m really confident it’s going to market and sell all the great things we have at Big Foot.”

Parker added that local businesses, too, are bound to see benefits from the new facilities, with baseball tournaments already scheduled throughout the summer and a soccer organization considering the new complex for tournaments.

