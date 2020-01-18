Big Foot sports complex work nearing the finish line

WALWORTH —The long-awaited Big Foot High School sports complex is nearly complete, but continued poor weather conditions could drag out finishing touches until May or longer.
Big Foot athletic director Tim Collins said although contractor Hellas Construction is working through the winter on electrical wiring and completion of baseball-softball dugouts, warm weather will be needed for final details.
Collins said Hellas will need to wait for spring to resurface two new tennis courts and to lay plumbing for a baseball-softball concession stand. Outfield lights for the baseball-softball fields also need to be erected, which could be delayed until the ground is solid enough for heavy equipment to safely lift the posts.
“Just like last spring, the completion date really depends on the wetness we have out there,” Collins said.
When ground was broken last April on the estimated $9 million project, the new football-soccer field, tennis courts, parking lot and track were planned to be finished by August. But the completion date was postponed by an exceptionally rainy spring, in which 66 of 86 construction days were lost to rain.
It was not until Sept. 6 that the Big Foot football team was able to host its first home game on the new field.
Similarly, construction on the facility’s new baseball and softball diamonds was initially expected to be finished by October, but has yet to be completed.
Regardless of the delays, Big Foot School District Administrator Doug Parker said given the disadvantageous weather last spring, the construction timeline is going well. The delay in construction will also not have an impact on the overall price of the project, Parker said.
In the same way that a public referendum in November 2018 limited the project budget, the school district’s contract with Hellas Construction caps spending at about $9 million — meaning that regardless of the time spent on the project, the cost will be the same, Parker said.
In addition, even if construction continues until June, teams are expected to be able to use the facilities by April, allowing access to the new fields and courts for a majority of the spring sports season.
Hellas Construction project manager Maricela Gonzalez said with the project nearing the finish line, she hopes the weather will allow everything to be completed by March.
“At this point I would say we are 87 percent complete,” Gonzalez said. “We just have to finish putting the toppers on the light poles, put up our entry gate, stripe the parking lot and we’re pretty much done.”
Regardless of the weather-related setbacks in construction, Gonzalez said she is happy to be involved in creating the new facility and building a complex that Big Foot students deserve.
“Big Foot is such a huge project for me, I’m so emotionally attached to it,” she said. “This has been such an interesting project, and all the people with the school have just been great to work with. It’s been really fun to work on, even though the weather has definitely been challenging.”
Austin, Texas-based Hellas Construction specializes in building sports complexes, fields and stadiums. The company has used the same turf system in the Big Foot complex that was used on the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans’ football fields.
With the new Big Foot complex to be one of the largest in the region, Parker said the sports fields, coupled with the school’s strong academic programs and auditorium renovated in 2016, will likely attract families and students to the area.
“It’s going to be a huge source of pride for our entire community,” he said. “We have this for our own kids, but it’s also going to bring in a lot of outside people. I’m really confident it’s going to market and sell all the great things we have at Big Foot.”
Parker added that local businesses, too, are bound to see benefits from the new facilities, with baseball tournaments already scheduled throughout the summer and a soccer organization considering the new complex for tournaments.