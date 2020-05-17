Big Foot student in semifinals for Presidential Scholar honor

WALWORTH – Big Foot’s William Russell Volmar III is on the verge of receiving one of the most prestigious academic titles a high school student can earn.
The senior is a semifinalist for the U.S. Presidential Scholar Program, an award that is annually given to no more than 161 students nationwide.
Volmar’s teachers and the school’s principal praise him for his educational accolades, and his extensive involvement in extracurricular activities.
“Will has perseverance like I’ve never seen in a kid before. Will just never ever gives up,” Big Foot teacher Nicole Raskin said. “He always wants to do the best he can possibly do.”
This year, more than 5,600 students applied for the scholar program, and in Wisconsin only 10 students advanced to the semifinals.
Volmar said he is grateful to have been chosen as a semifinalist, and he is eager to hear the results in late May or June.
“I’m very fortunate for the opportunity and glad to be nominated,” he said.
In eighth grade, Volmar tested out of his grade-level classes, landing him in advanced courses throughout high school. During his tenure at Big Foot, Volmar enrolled in college courses at Beloit Junior College and George Williams College.
Big Foot principal Dan Dowden said no Big Foot student in recent memory, if ever, has been selected as a presidential scholar.
“We’ve challenged him as much as we can and we’ve sent him in the direction to be challenged at an even higher level,” he said.
With Volmar taking advantage of the enrichment programs at Big Foot, Dowden said Volmar’s story demonstrates that students can be educated at the highest levels if they are willing to work for it.
Volmar is a member of the National Honors Society, and he has served as president for both the Student Council and Student’s for Good Choices Club.
Raskin said Volmar is the only student in recent memory to be elected student council president for two consecutive years. Volmar is also classically trained in piano and ballet.
The road to success for Volmar has not always been an easy one. In an interview, Volmar described a troubled home life, which eventually forced him to move out his parent’s home. He moved into a friend’s home to find stability.
Volmar credits the teachers, staff and his peers at Big Foot for helping him through the tumultuous time.
“It was nice to have the support from Big Foot, the teachers and students that I was lacking at home,” he said.
Volmar believes his drive for success originated in middle school. At that time, when his home life was challenging, he focused on music and academics.
My academics, my extracurricular, my music, was mine and I could control it,” he said.
Volmar anticipates attending the University of Wisconsin Madison, where he has a full-ride scholarship, in the fall. He plans on majoring in music education and minoring in a foreign language. The university’s music school has also offered him $20,000 over four years to finance books, school supplies and other college expenses.
