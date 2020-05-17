Big Foot student in semifinals for Presidential Scholar honor

Big Foot principal Dan Dowden said no Big Foot student in recent memory, if ever, has been selected as a presidential scholar.

“We’ve challenged him as much as we can and we’ve sent him in the direction to be challenged at an even higher level,” he said.

With Volmar taking advantage of the enrichment programs at Big Foot, Dowden said Volmar’s story demonstrates that students can be educated at the highest levels if they are willing to work for it.

Volmar is a member of the National Honors Society, and he has served as president for both the Student Council and Student’s for Good Choices Club.

Raskin said Volmar is the only student in recent memory to be elected student council president for two consecutive years. Volmar is also classically trained in piano and ballet.

The road to success for Volmar has not always been an easy one. In an interview, Volmar described a troubled home life, which eventually forced him to move out his parent’s home. He moved into a friend’s home to find stability.

Volmar credits the teachers, staff and his peers at Big Foot for helping him through the tumultuous time.