Big Foot teacher crowned Rural Teacher of the Year

She added she was pleased to bring attention to important work being done at Big Foot through her recognition.

In addition to her role as a teacher, Konkel is also a piano accompanist for students, is involved with the community food pantry, hosts a summer blood drive at Big Foot, supports activities at the Discovery Barnyard at the State Fair, leads a 4-H club, runs a Agri-Science Club and more.

Of all her activities, the role she said she especially enjoys is her position as a Future Farmers of America advisor. She said her work as an advisor for the program allows her to build meaningful relationships with students and lead them down a path of community service.

“I just want to build young people who care about their community and who are active in their community,” she said.

Executive director of the Wisconsin Rural Schools Alliance Kim Kaukl said the committee which choses the winner of the annual award focus on a teacher’s innovation, creativity and relationship with students as well as the community.

Kaukl said one of Konkel’s community activities which the committee responded to most was her participation in the Discovery Barnyard at the Wisconsin State Fair, a program which offers insight into the agriculture industry through activities and an interact exhibit.