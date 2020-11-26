Big Foot teacher crowned Rural Teacher of the Year

WALWORTH — Big Foot High School teacher of 27 years Lisa Konkel has been awarded the Wisconsin Rural Teacher of the Year Award, an honor given to just a single teacher throughout the state each year, and is in the running for the national equivalent of the award this fall.
Konkel received the award from the Wisconsin Rural Schools Alliance after Big Foot administrator Doug Parker submitted an application for the long-time teacher with input from fellow school staffers, a former student and school parent.
In an email statement, Parker said he nominated Konkel after attending a Wisconsin Rural Schools Alliance conference where last year’s teacher of the year was announced.
“I immediately knew with Lisa’s experience and success that she was a great candidate for the award,” he said.
While Konkel said she was aware of the award before ever being put in the running for it, receiving the honor was a total shock.
“It was a complete surprise to me because other people filled out the form for me,” she said. “I guess they just wanted to have me recognized for the work that I do here.”
After receiving the award following a Wisconsin Rural School Alliance annual meeting on Oct. 14, Konkel said she was grateful Parker and others who worked on the application dedicated their time to put her in the running for the recognition.
She added she was pleased to bring attention to important work being done at Big Foot through her recognition.
In addition to her role as a teacher, Konkel is also a piano accompanist for students, is involved with the community food pantry, hosts a summer blood drive at Big Foot, supports activities at the Discovery Barnyard at the State Fair, leads a 4-H club, runs a Agri-Science Club and more.
Of all her activities, the role she said she especially enjoys is her position as a Future Farmers of America advisor. She said her work as an advisor for the program allows her to build meaningful relationships with students and lead them down a path of community service.
“I just want to build young people who care about their community and who are active in their community,” she said.
Executive director of the Wisconsin Rural Schools Alliance Kim Kaukl said the committee which choses the winner of the annual award focus on a teacher’s innovation, creativity and relationship with students as well as the community.
Kaukl said one of Konkel’s community activities which the committee responded to most was her participation in the Discovery Barnyard at the Wisconsin State Fair, a program which offers insight into the agriculture industry through activities and an interact exhibit.
“Lisa’s community and student engagement is just phenomenal,” he said.
Kaukl said between six and twelve teachers apply for the award each year from any of the 157 schools belonging to the Wisconsin Rural School Alliance.
The long-time Big Foot teacher would have normally been honored at a state conference hosted by the alliance but the ceremony was canceled this year because of the coronavirus. Instead, an alliance representative made an appearance at Big Foot High School to award Konkel a plaque and inform her she was now eligible to apply for the National Rural Education Association Teacher of the Year Program in April 2021.
Konkel’s application will be considered by a National Rural Education Association committee along with other Rural Teacher of the Year winners throughout the country.
Kaukl said the top five semifinalist for the national award are typically selected in August and the final winner is chosen in the fall.
The 2018-2019 national Rural Teacher of the Year was awarded $2,000 for themselves and $1,000 for their school.
Parker said in an email statement that teachers throughout the United States often do not receive the recognition they deserve, and that he is glad the long-time Big Foot teacher received her deserved kudos.
“I’m so grateful that Lisa won the award, and hope she will also get recognized at the national level for her outstanding achievements,” he said.
