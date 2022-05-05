Big Foot to offer transcripted hospitality-focused course in collaboration with Gateway

Looking to provide an educational boost for high school students interested in pursuing careers in Walworth County’s $437.7 million tourism industry, the sixth-largest among Wisconsin’s 72 counties after Milwaukee, Sauk, Dane, Waukesha and Brown, the Big Foot School Board on April 18 green-lighted adding a new course transcripted with Gateway Technical College, “Principles in Hospitality,” for the 2022-2023 school year.

Geared for students Grades 9-12, the course explores the world of hospitality, food and beverage, lodging, tourism and travel, event planning, recreation and related businesses. The origin, development, current scope and future outlook of the hospitality industry is covered. Global perspectives and diversity issues are also discussed in the course as they relate to the hospitality industry.

According to the course description, “Principles in Hospitality” is geared to prepare students to interact with people, covering topics such as social and corporate etiquette. History, background and future trends of each field are presented in such a manner as to enable students to evaluate and make career decisions. As part of the class, students will begin to develop a career portfolio that will showcase their personal and professional development in relation to a career pathway and 21st Century skills.

“Transcripted classes are classes that credentialed high school teachers can teach and they get high school and Gateway credit at the same time,” Big Foot district administrator Doug Parker said of the hospitality and tourism course, which will be taught at Big Foot. “The class will explore the world of hospitality, food and beverage, lodging, tourism and travel. That’s us. We’ve got Lake Lawn, Grand Geneva, Geneva National, The Abbey. It (Walworth County) is a tourism, food and beverage place. We have a lot of kids who have, in recent years, gotten jobs in the area in that industry. We have a lot of kids that take culinary arts. It’s just kind of a marriage. You try to meet the needs of the kids and meet the needs of your demographic. It’s a tourist area. The lake does that.”

According to the Wisconsin Department of Tourism, tourism expenditures in Walworth County totaled a COVID-impacted $437.7 million in 2020, down 25.12% from the $584.5 million logged the year prior. Tourism-related employment in Walworth County stood at 5,894 jobs in 2020, down 18.72% from 7,252 the year prior.

“The 2021 economic impact numbers won’t be out until early June, but we’re anticipating a strong recovery story when the 2021 numbers are available,” noted Wisconsin Department of Tourism communications officer Amanda Weibel, who said the transcripted “Principles in Hospitality” course to be offered at Big Foot in collaboration with Gateway “sounds like a great opportunity for local students.”

Personnel changesTaking up personnel matters, Big Foot board members approved the resignation of family and consumer sciences (FACS) teacher Katie Meyers, who will be filling a similar position at Elkhorn High School for the 2022-2023 school year.

The board also approved the resignation of district parent Erica Sarna as head girls basketball coach.

Board members approved the hiring of Andrea Nickel as alternative education teacher for the 2022-2023 school year. Nickel comes to Big Foot from Joseph A. Craig High School in Janesville. Her husband, Justin Nickel, is a social studies teacher at Big Foot.

School board members also approved the hiring of Big Foot special education instructional aide John Karabas, a former Big Foot special education teacher, to fill the FACS position being vacated by Meyers, for the 2022-2023 school year.

Karabas will also serve as foods, hospitality and tourism instructor for the transcripted Principles of Hospitality course in collaboration with Gateway.

Carthage College alumni Karabas comes to both positions as a former restaurateur. President and owner of Tomato Head Pizza Kitchen, LLC in Chicago from January 1998 to November 2008, Karabas built the start-up into a three-location chain fast casual pizza restaurants specializing in delivery before selling the business to an investment group and moving to Fontana, where he opened and owned Pie High Pizza, 441 Mill St., from 2011-2018.

Donation receivedOn behalf of the Big Foot Community Fine Arts Foundation board, foundation president Becky Merwin presented school board president Edward Hayden with a $20,000 donation to help defray the cost of Big Foot Union High School’s new $75,000 7-foot Yamaha grand piano, which made its debut at the Feb. 5 concert by professional pianist Barron Ryan, named “One of Ten Innovators to Watch” by Smithsonian Magazine in 2021.

“It sounded amazing,” Parker said of the Yamaha grand. “Obviously there was a need for it. Our current piano was not in good shape. It will be used for our concerts, musicals, as well as the Big Foot Community Fine Arts performances.”

The mission of the Big Foot Community Fine Arts Foundation, founded in 2014 and incorporated in 2015, is to assist and support community events, performances, programs and unique educational opportunities associated with the Big Foot School District and its associated Big Foot Recreation District.

Funds for the doantion were raised through the foundation’s 88 Key Club community fundraiser, which “sold” grand piano keys for $250 each.

“We promised you $20,000,” Merwin said in presenting the check, “I’m happy to say, thanks to this generous community ... in three months we raised our $20,000. We are so proud of what we’ve been able to do, and that you for supporting the fine arts.”

Parker also expressed his own thanks on behalf of the district for the community’s financial generosity in support of Big Foot High School.

“It blows me away, the amount of support that we continue to get from the community—for the arts, academics and athletics,” he said. “It’s just great for our kids. Thanks to everybody who donated.”

Hayden sworn inIn the wake of the April 5 spring general election, board clerk Jane Palmer swore Board of Education president Edward Hayden in for a new board term.

Hayden represents the Village and Town of Sharon on the five-member board.

FBLA national qualifiersBig Foot High School Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) faculty advisors Chad Roehl and Nicole Berning announced to the board that a record 22 of the chapter’s 26 qualifiers attending the FBLA State Leadership Conference on March 28-29 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison became national qualifiers for the June 28-July 2 FBLA National Leadership Conference in Chicago.

“It was a great event, a great opportunity,” Roehl said. “We had 22 national qualifiers—truly incredible. The students did phenomenal work and they definitely should be recognized for their work.”

Added Berning, “The students did a lot of work to get to nationals.”

Roehl thanked district parents, staff and community members that coordinated a March 30 parade welcoming home the Big Foot FBLA team from the state competition. The 8:30 p.m. parade included emergency services escorts from Walworth Police Department and Walworth Fire Department.

“It was awesome—goosebumps up and down my arms,” Roehl said. “It was great. We appreciate the support.”

State champion national qualifiers were Gus Foster, Val Lopez and Alex Schmitz, Broadcast Journalism; Eli Laing, Coding and Programming; Scarlett Georges, Computer Applications; Lauren Decker, Job Interview; Joe Brusa, Spreadsheet Applications; Ashley Miller, Graphic Design; Ellyn Blakeman and Declan McHugh, Website Design; Abby Hildebrandt, Electronic Career Portfolio; Ethan Connelly, Public Speaking; Joey Schmitz and Ricky Ocampo, Sales Presentation; Eli Gerdes, Word Processing; Emily Leon, Client Services; and Amanda Bender, Future Business Leader.

Three Big Foot FBLA teams/individuals will serve as alternates at the national competition, if needed—Angelina and Dejanira Ortiz Hernandez, Digital Video Production; Coco Counter, Impromptu Speaking; and AJ Hartmann and Andrew Ruhl, Introduction to Social Media Strategies.

Roehl and Berning also reported that the Big Foot FBLA Chapter earned third place Outstanding Chapter recognition for student performance at the 2022 state competition.

As one of the smallest FBLA’s chapters in the state, Berning said earning third place Outstanding Chapter honors at the state competition was “a pretty big honor.”

Added Roehl, “The way they do the mathis first place gets you so many points, second place gets you so many points and so on, so if you don’t have a lot of people in your chapter you can’t accumulate as many points. Because we are such a small chapter, the fact the we got third place in the state this year really speaks a lot to how well our students did.”

Previously, Roehl said the 40-member chapter’s highest honor was earning third place Outstanding Chapter honors at regionals.

Roehl noted that Counter, elected FBLA Region 7 vice president at the Feb. 5 regional competition at Oak Creek, was sworn into office at the state competition.

“She will be doing a lot of things next year when it comes to regionals, hosting the entire thing, as well as helping out with the state competition,” he noted. “Coco’s got a lot of work ahead of her, but I know she will do a great job.”

Among her duties will be hosting the FBLA Region 7 Leadership Conference competitions on Feb. 4, 2023 at Big Foot High School, with 600-700 students expected to attend.

Parker praised the news regarding Big Foot’s sizeable field of 2022 FBLA National Leadership Conference qualifiers.

“I’m amazed by the talent and dedication of our kids and our advisors,” Parker said. “Too often in education, all you hear are the negative things. It’s like watching the nighttime news. All you see is the negative. You very rarely see the positive things. It’s great to see our kids achieve so well and their hard work pays off. I couldn’t be more proud to the a Chief.”

Other newsIn other developments at the April 18 meeting, the Big Foot Board of Education:

* Approved a negotiation agreement with Big Foot Educators (BFE) providing a 4.7% full consumer price index (CPI) wage increase for 2022-2023 for the district’s certified staff. School support staff employees will receive a similar wage increase according to Parker.

* Approved 2022-2023 contracts for the district’s approximately 35 teachers.

Next meeting

The next regular meeting of the Big Foot Board of Education will be held on Monday, May 16, at 7 p.m. in the school lecture hall.

