Big Lake Geneva Christmas changes proposed; plan to light existing trees, not cut one down

This spring has felt more like winter, which may be appropriate considering that the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District is already discussing possible changes to this year's Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

Traditionally, Business Improvement District representatives select a tree from an area resident's property to be cut down, transported to Flat Iron Park to be lit up to serve as the community's Christmas tree for the holiday season.

Officials from the Business Improvement District are planning on changing course this year and lighting up trees near the Andy Gump statue in Flat Iron Park to serve as Lake Geneva's Christmas trees.

Members of the Business Improvement District Board discussed the tree lighting change and other proposed holiday decorations during their April 14 meeting.

"The trees by the Andy Gump statue, that's going to be our Christmas tree rather than cutting trees down," Dimitri Anagnos, Business Improvement District board member, said.

The community's holiday tree is typically installed in the Brunk Pavilion at Flat Iron Park, but members of the Business Improvement District board are considering having a sleigh or a selfie station installed in the pavilion instead.

Kristina Tarantino, event director for the Business Improvement District, said they could have reindeer stationed at the sleigh during the tree-lighting ceremony or holiday-related events.

"So we will have that," Tarantino said. "We book them for two days. They won't be there the whole time."

Kevin Hermann, co-owner of Treasure Hut Flowers in Delavan, said his company could build a sleigh for the holiday events.

"You can have metal rungs and make a really nice-looking sleigh that's outdoors," Hermann said. "It can be oversized, so you can put lights on it."

The Business Improvement District Board members also are considering lighting up the other trees and installing a lighted sign in Flat Iron Park for the holiday season.

District officials had a lighted "joy" sign installed in the park during last year's holiday season, but it had to be moved from its initial location, because they did not obtain the proper city permits before the sign was installed.

The proposed light for this year's holiday season could be a sign welcoming people to Lake Geneva.

Hermann said the "welcome" sign could be between 25 feet to 30 feet long.

"It would say, 'Lake Geneva,' but it would be huge," Hermann said. "It would be cars-length huge. There's a lot of different options."

The Business Improvement District also plans to install lights on the street posts during the holiday season. Members of the Business Improvement District Board approved spend about $34,720 to have the lights installed on the posts.

"The poles will be wrapped with lights with no garland," Anagnos said.

The board members will vote on the cost for lighting the trees in Flat Iron Park and other possible decorations during an upcoming meeting.

The board members will vote on the cost for lighting the trees in Flat Iron Park and other possible decorations during an upcoming meeting.