"Biggest Loser" competition starts Jan. 4 in Lake Geneva

The sign up and first weigh-in for the "Biggest Loser" program will be held from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Jan. 4 at Avant Cycle Cafe.

Participants do not have to be Lake Geneva residents in order to join; however, people will not be allowed to sign up after Jan. 4.

"To be fair to everybody, Jan. 4 is the only sign-up date. Because once it gets going, I don't want people to feel that I'm going to keep adding people in," Lillie said. "I want everyone to feel equal that they all weighed in the same day on the same scale."

Lillie said she has hosted two other "Biggest Loser-" type of programs in Hebron, and decided to offer a similar program in Lake Geneva. She said many people have expressed an interest in participating in the Lake Geneva program.

"I've gotten such positive feedback from people thanking me for doing this in Lake Geneva and helping them to lose weight," she said.

Lillie said the first two programs received a positive response, and past participants have lost a total of about 700 pounds.

She said she decided to offer the "Biggest Loser" programs after she lost about 160 pounds five years ago, helping her feel more confident about herself.