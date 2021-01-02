"Biggest Loser" competition starts Jan. 4 in Lake Geneva

Losing weight is one of the more common New Year's resolutions that people make each year.
Tammy Lillie of Hebron, Illinois is offering a "Biggest Loser-"type of program in the city of Lake Geneva to help people accomplish their weight-loss goals for 2021.
Lillie said the purpose of the program is to provide support for people who want to shed a few pounds. The 14-week program begins Jan. 4, and the cost to join is $30.
"It's really to have fun," Lillie said. "I tell people this is stress-free to have fun and to bring the community together. It's about getting healthy and moving forward one day at a time."
Lillie said there are no set guidelines for the program. Participants exercise and manage their diet on their own.
"People do their own thing," Lillie said. "I tell people I'm not a professional. I'm just here for motivation and support."
Lillie said she may host group activities for the participants, which could include outdoor hikes in the Lake Geneva area.
"If they want to do meet-ups, we will get a group together and do stuff," Lillie said. "Otherwise, people do their own plan."
Lillie also created a Lake Geneva "Biggest Loser" Facebook page for people who are struggling with their weight loss goals or want additional support.
"If people are having a bad day, they can go to the Facebook group and vent away," Lillie said. "We can pick them up and tell them that they're not going to quit and they're going to be just fine."
Participants have the option to attend weekly weigh-ins that will be held each Monday at Avant Cycle Cafe, 234 Broad St. in Lake Geneva, to track their progress.
"It's based on percentage loss-- not pounds-- to be fair to everybody," Lillie said. "If a person comes in and they can lose a lot of weight fast, then it would be discouraging to others."
Weekly prizes will be awarded to participants who lose the highest percentage of weight. Prizes include gift cards to local businesses, a boat tour on Geneva Lake and a zipline tour at Lake Geneva Ziplines & Adventures.
A cash prize will be awarded at the end of the 14-week program to the male and female participant who lose the most percentage of weight.
Lillie said most of the money for the cash prizes will come from the $30 participation fee.
"There's a big incentive in the end if you can stick with it," Lillie said. "The more people who join, the more money that is going to be won."
Lillie said refunds will not be offered to people who decide to leave the program.
The sign up and first weigh-in for the "Biggest Loser" program will be held from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Jan. 4 at Avant Cycle Cafe.
Participants do not have to be Lake Geneva residents in order to join; however, people will not be allowed to sign up after Jan. 4.
"To be fair to everybody, Jan. 4 is the only sign-up date. Because once it gets going, I don't want people to feel that I'm going to keep adding people in," Lillie said. "I want everyone to feel equal that they all weighed in the same day on the same scale."
Lillie said she has hosted two other "Biggest Loser-" type of programs in Hebron, and decided to offer a similar program in Lake Geneva. She said many people have expressed an interest in participating in the Lake Geneva program.
"I've gotten such positive feedback from people thanking me for doing this in Lake Geneva and helping them to lose weight," she said.
Lillie said the first two programs received a positive response, and past participants have lost a total of about 700 pounds.
She said she decided to offer the "Biggest Loser" programs after she lost about 160 pounds five years ago, helping her feel more confident about herself.
"If you met me 160 pounds ago, I was the shyest person ever. I would never talk to anybody," Lillie said. "I wouldn't leave my house. Now, you can't get me to shut up. It's totally changed my life."
Lillie said she encourages people who want to lose weight to not lose hope.
"It's not going to come off over night. It's not going to come off in a month," Lillie said. "But if you stay dedicated and motivated, you can do it."