Bike path proposed to link Lake Geneva with White River Trail

Ann Esarco, co-owner of Avant Cycle Cafe, said she hopes to meet with county officials either by the end of the year or early next year about the proposed trail.

Escaro and other representatives from the bicycle shop were planning to attend a “Route of the Badger” meeting Dec. 3 in Milwaukee. The “Route of the Badger” project is an initiative to connect bicycle trails throughout Wisconsin to establish a 500-mile regional trail system.

Escaro said after Lake Geneva is connected to the White River Trail, local bicyclists also will have access to trails in Kansasville and Milwaukee that are connected to the White River Trail. She said bicyclists from other communities also would have access to Lake Geneva.

“We say we can go to Milwaukee, but guess what: Milwaukee can come to us,” Escaro said. “It goes both ways.”

Klett said establishing a connection to the White River Trail would give people another reason to visit Lake Geneva. She said bicycling has become a more popular activity among tourists in Wisconsin.

“We are a lake destination, but we are also a biking destination,” Klett said. “By expanding this trail, that is just going to grow.”