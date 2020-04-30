Birds Eye plant in Darien to reopen following coronavirus outbreak

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DARIEN — Operators of the Birds Eye Foods plant here say they will reopen the plant this weekend, after combating a coronavirus outbreak that infected about 100 employees.

The plant shut down manufacturing operations April 19 after an outbreak was detected among the estimated 800 people employed at the frozen vegetable plant, W880 County Road X in the town of Darien.

Walworth County health officials have verified a Birds Eye outbreak — defined as three or more cases — but the county has not provided details of the situation.

Darien Town Chairman Cecil Logterman said he has talked with plant management, and he feels assured that Birds Eye officials have worked hard to contain the public health issue.

"They've been a good neighbor," Logterman said. "I think they're doing the best they can."

Conagra Brands, which owns Birds Eye, said manufacturing operations were suspended April 19 when about 20 employees tested positive for coronaviurus, also known as COVID-19.

In a statement issued today, Conagra said the company has since been working to get employees tested, and will continue to pay employees who must stay home because they were infected or were exposed to someone or are not feeling well.