Birds Eye plant in Darien to reopen following coronavirus outbreak

DARIEN — Operators of the Birds Eye Foods plant here say they will reopen the plant this weekend, after combating a coronavirus outbreak that infected about 100 employees.
The plant shut down manufacturing operations April 19 after an outbreak was detected among the estimated 800 people employed at the frozen vegetable plant, W880 County Road X in the town of Darien.
Walworth County health officials have verified a Birds Eye outbreak — defined as three or more cases — but the county has not provided details of the situation.
Darien Town Chairman Cecil Logterman said he has talked with plant management, and he feels assured that Birds Eye officials have worked hard to contain the public health issue.
"They've been a good neighbor," Logterman said. "I think they're doing the best they can."
Conagra Brands, which owns Birds Eye, said manufacturing operations were suspended April 19 when about 20 employees tested positive for coronaviurus, also known as COVID-19.
In a statement issued today, Conagra said the company has since been working to get employees tested, and will continue to pay employees who must stay home because they were infected or were exposed to someone or are not feeling well.
"We have been proactive to try to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by using physical distancing techniques, screening temperatures, encouraging the use of masks and increasing the sanitation throughout the facility," the company said.
Some warehousing operations continued temporarily until April 26 to ship inventory that had already been prepared to go out.
The company said it plans to resume manufacturing operations May 3 "provided we have a healthy workforce."
Many employees of Birds Eye live outside Walworth County, so any of those employees infected with coronavirus would be reported as local cases elsewhere, not Walworth County.
Conagra, based in Chicago, said the company could not estimate how many of the estimated 100 infected employees live in Walworth County.
Logterman said residents in the Darien area have been aware of the Birds Eye outbreak, but he has seen no evidence of local alarm.
"There's probably a general concern," he said, "but that is kind of low."
Logterman said he is encouraging all residents to follow public health guidelines and take steps to protect themselves from the virus.
Conagra said its top priority is the health and safety of its employees.
"When the facility resumes full operations," the company said, "we will continue to use our rigorous plant maintenance, sanitation processes, and other preventative measures to maintain a safe work environment."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.