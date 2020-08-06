Black Point Estate closes after employee tests positive for coronavirus

TOWN OF LINN — Black Point Estate, a popular tourist attraction on the shores of Geneva Lake, has closed temporarily because an employee has contracted coronavirus.
David Desimone, director of the state-owned historical museum, said the attraction is closing today after an employee reported testing positive for the virus, also known as COVID-19.
"We made the decision to close immediately," Desimone said.
Located at W4270 Southland Road, Black Point Estate is a Queen Anne-style mansion built in the late 1800s by Chicago beer baron Conrad Seipp. It is one of 12 historic sites administered by the Wisconsin Historical Society.
Tour groups visit the attraction throughout the summer months, arriving by boat.
The season usually continues from May 1 to Oct. 31.
After the coronavirus pandemic disrupted the start of the 2020 season, Black Point opened to the public July 1 with special public health precautions, including a limit on tour groups of a maximum of 10 people.
Five employees were working there this season.
Desimone said the estate is working with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Walworth County Health & Human Services on contact tracing involving the infected employee.
All other employees have been asked to get tested for the coronavirus.
"We hope the employee who tested positive makes a full recovery, and we hope other employees have a negative test result," Desimone said.
Desimone said he is not certain when Black Point Estate will re-open.
He said all employees either must test negative or quarantine for 14 days before returning to work. He voiced confidence that the attraction likely could reopen in about 14 days.
Desimone estimates that Black Point Estate has lost $60,000 in revenue this year in ticket sales and gift shop purchases. He said the museum's annual revenue is about $100,000, and this year it is projected to be about $40,000.
The attraction also receives private donations.
"Our situation is not dire, but stable," Desimone said. "If we have to go through another year like this, it will be really tough."
