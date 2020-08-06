Black Point Estate closes after employee tests positive for coronavirus

All other employees have been asked to get tested for the coronavirus.

"We hope the employee who tested positive makes a full recovery, and we hope other employees have a negative test result," Desimone said.

Desimone said he is not certain when Black Point Estate will re-open.

He said all employees either must test negative or quarantine for 14 days before returning to work. He voiced confidence that the attraction likely could reopen in about 14 days.

Desimone estimates that Black Point Estate has lost $60,000 in revenue this year in ticket sales and gift shop purchases. He said the museum's annual revenue is about $100,000, and this year it is projected to be about $40,000.

The attraction also receives private donations.

"Our situation is not dire, but stable," Desimone said. "If we have to go through another year like this, it will be really tough."

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.