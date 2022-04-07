Blood pressure screenings available starting June 1 at Elkhorn

Advocate Aurora Health will offer free monthly blood pressure screenings starting June 1.

No registration is required.

The screenings, scheduled from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on the first Wednesday of every month, will be held in the Walworth County Room of the Walworth County Health and Human Services Building, 191 Hwy. NN in Elkhorn.

Screenings will be held June 1, July 6, Aug. 3, Sept. 7, Oct. 5 and Nov. 2. A Dec. 7 screening is scheduled, weather permitting.

It's important for people to check their blood pressure and know their numbers. High blood pressure, hypertension, is often called a "silent killer" because many people who have it don't know it. High blood pressure can be dangerous, increasing the rise of heart attack, stroke, heart disease and heart failure.

High blood pressure can be controlled through lifestyle changes or medication.

For more information, contact Aurora Health Care Community Outreach at 800-499-5736

