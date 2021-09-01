Bloomfield ad hoc committee to form to discuss ATVs, golf carts on local roads

Bloomfield resident Del McClure presented two draft ordinances to the Village Administrative Committee on Monday, Aug. 30, one proposing the legalization of ATVs and UTVs on municipal roads, and the other advocating for golf carts.

“Something like this would help to bring the communities together,” he said.

McClure proposed that golf carts be permitted on roads of 30 mph or less to allow for travel across Powers Lake Road.

“That way you can take your golf cart and go over to a neighbor’s house,” he said.

McClure said ATVs and UTVs should not be limited to roads of certain speed limits, but should be required to have operational headlights and taillights in accordance with state law. Drivers must also use turn signals, he said, and hand signals should suffice.

McClure’s draft ordinances only include town and village roads, he said. County and state highways are outside of the proposals’ scope for now.

He emphasized that the proposed ordinances only apply to licensed and insured drivers. He believes existing federal regulations of ATV, UTV and golf cart use would pave the way for the safe implementation of his proposals.

