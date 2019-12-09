Bloomfield approves new barroom game tax

BLOOMFIELD — Village leaders have approved a new tax on pool tables, dart boards and other common barroom games.

The village board approved the new tax tonight without debate, creating a flat $20-a-year fee per device to be paid by tavern owners and other businesses in the village.

The vote was unanimous on the five-member village board.

Local bar owners had voiced opposition to the tax, but Bloomfield is searching for new revenue sources to fund local government, after voters recently rejected a property tax increase referendum.

The new tax on barroom games will apply to pool tables, jukeboxes, pinball machines, dart boards, and other entertainment devices that require money to operate.

Lake Geneva and other municipalities in the region already collect a similar tax.

Bloomfield officials have calculated that the new tax will apply to 10 businesses within the village limits, although no revenue estimates have been released yet.

