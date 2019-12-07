Bloomfield considers new tax on barroom games

“That is the intent with having the permits displayed,” Gallagher said, “so that we know that there are no devices taking advantage of the public.”

Business owners, however, are objecting to a proposal that they interpret as a needless new tax on business — and a grab for more money by local government.

Ron Mikrut Sr., owner of Upper Crust Pizzeria and Pub, said he will pay the amusement device tax if required on his establishment’s two pinball machines and one video arcade.

Mikrut, however, said business is tough already, and any new government fees are not going to help.

“There’s a limit to what you can pay,” he said. “Nobody wants to be taxed.”

Referring the village officials, Mikrut said: “They can’t pay their bills, and all they do is pass it on.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

Christine Domel, owner of Chris’s Steel Horse Saloon, agreed that the idea sounds like an unwelcome tax increase.

“I think that they are shooting to make money,” Domel said. “And they can do it in other ways.”

Darcy Bush, owner of Pub and Grub, said she believes an amusement device tax has caused troubles for business in Twin Lakes.