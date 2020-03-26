Bloomfield's new 'glamping' resort project delayed one year

BLOOMFIELD — The planned opening of a rustic-style resort near the Lakewood Golf Course has been delayed until next year.
Developer Dan McLean is citing winter weather, permit delays and other factors in postponing plans for opening his 159-acre development at W1773 Bloomfield Road.
The resort originally was scheduled to open mid-summer in time for the upcoming tourism season. McLean now hopes to have the operation going for the 2021 tourism season.
“It allows us to not rush to get done,” McLean said. “We can take our time, and do a much higher-quality job.”
Bloomfield village president Dan Aronson said he had no objection to the resort development being delayed.
“If that is what they have do, then that is what they have to do,” Aronson said.
The project includes a hotel with 15 luxury guest rooms, a restaurant, a bar, and rustic-style guest accommodations described as “silo cabins” and “shed cabins.” Planners describe it as “a glamping resort,” a reference to “glamorous camping.”
Plans also describe an event hall that would be available for conventions, weddings, seminars, corporate meetings and other activities.
In addition to the lodging, the developers plan to offer year-round activities, including golf, tennis, horseback riding, ice skating, cross-country skiing, snow-shoeing and ice fishing.
The resort will employ about 50 people initially, and the property will include about 100 parking spaces.
McLean said the one-year delay in opening will allow his team more time to produce a high-quality facility.
“We intend for it to be a five-star resort, and we are taking our time to make it that way,” he said.
Bloomfield village officials approved plans for the development in September.
Village trustee Sue Bernstein said she suspects the project is being delayed because developers ran into problems getting permits or pulling together financing. The group demonstrated its financial backing when first presenting its plans to the village, she said.
“I’d have to assume that something failed at the permit or money process,” Bernstein said. “Had they done exactly what was required of them, they would have been on track.”
Before starting construction, the project required permits from the state, county and village.
The county has approved sanitation permits for the development’s hotel, cabins and wedding barn.
McLean said he has all the needed permits, although it took longer than he expected.
Before the village would issue a conditional use permit for the development, the developers had to have septic tank and field permits, commercial space holding tank permits, and underground fire and water tanks for sprinkler systems.
“I have a book now that is about six inches thick of just permits,” McLean said. “It has been about a five-month process to get all the permits.”
