Bloomfield's new 'glamping' resort project delayed one year

The resort will employ about 50 people initially, and the property will include about 100 parking spaces.

McLean said the one-year delay in opening will allow his team more time to produce a high-quality facility.

“We intend for it to be a five-star resort, and we are taking our time to make it that way,” he said.

Bloomfield village officials approved plans for the development in September.

Village trustee Sue Bernstein said she suspects the project is being delayed because developers ran into problems getting permits or pulling together financing. The group demonstrated its financial backing when first presenting its plans to the village, she said.

“I’d have to assume that something failed at the permit or money process,” Bernstein said. “Had they done exactly what was required of them, they would have been on track.”

Before starting construction, the project required permits from the state, county and village.

The county has approved sanitation permits for the development’s hotel, cabins and wedding barn.

McLean said he has all the needed permits, although it took longer than he expected.