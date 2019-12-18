Bloomfield village might absorb town in 'historic' deal

BLOOMFIELD — The financially ailing village has started talks with the neighboring town of Bloomfield to combine the two municipalities as a way of realigning local government.

Voters in the town next April will decide an advisory referendum on whether to support forming one municipality through a boundary agreement with the village.

Under the agreement, the entire town would become part of the village and all boundaries between the two neighbors would cease to exist.

According to a statement issued jointly today by the town and village, the boundary agreement would "reunite all of historic Bloomfield."

The village and town split in 2011 when town residents formed the village of Bloomfield as a separate municipality. An effort to include the entire town failed, and the new village has since struggled financially because of an inadequate tax base.

The population is about 4,600 in the village and 1,600 in the town.

According to today's statement, combining the two municipalities into the village of Bloomfield would eliminate duplication of government bodies, would protect against unwanted annexation by Lake Geneva or other outsiders, and would capture tax revenue from future development.